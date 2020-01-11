The Masked Singer unmasked! Millions are glued to ITV’s Saturday night show

Brash, shiny and totally weird, it’s certainly essentially the most unlikely TV hit. With singing from a steampunk hedgehog, futuristic chameleon, big duck — and our former Residence Secretary, Alan Johnson, as a pharaoh — The Masked Singer is popping the terminally drained TV expertise present format on its head and giving it a brand new lease of life.

Beginning final weekend over two nights, the programme — which was born in South Korea in 2015 earlier than turning into a roaring success within the U.S. and Australia — raked in 6.5 million viewers for ITV, twice the quantity who tuned in for The Biggest Dancer on BBC1 and nearly 3 times the viewers of the latest celeb model of The X Issue.

Not everyone seems to be a fan, in fact. One critic complained that it was ‘as disturbing as finding a clown in your freezer’.

However sustained by a nationwide guessing recreation after the primary episode about who the disguised contestants could be, it appears many viewers really feel quite in another way.

As one fan wrote on Twitter: ‘The Masked Singer might be the absolute worst and trashiest piece of TV ever made, and if you think I’m going to waste an hour-and-a-half of my life to seek out out which B-lister is beneath the Monster’s masks then you definitely’re completely proper.’

However how did its creators translate the wackiness into success? And the way does the present maintain the celeb identities secret? ALISON BOSHOFF finds out.

NEW PERSONAS, CRYPTIC HINTS AND DISTORTED VOICES …

Within the present, 12 celeb contestants, every totally masked and in elaborate costumes, seems in a brief movie and drop hints, in a disguised voice, about who they’re.

For instance, former Residence Secretary Alan Johnson mentioned that, in his previous job, he would ‘see the Queen every day’ — a reference to his first profession as a postman and the stamps he would see on letters.

The celeb then sings and dances in entrance of a studio viewers and a star judging panel — comprising Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and American comic Ken Jeong — who then attempt to guess who the particular person could be.

In the meantime, the viewers makes use of keypads to pick out the underside three singers in every episode, and, of these, the judges choose the one they really feel delivered the least spectacular efficiency.

That celeb is then unmasked — EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer (she was dressed as a butterfly) was booted off on Saturday and Johnson on Sunday — as the group chants: ‘Take it off’ they usually sing, unmasked, one final time.

There are eight episodes in all.

A BIZARRE MIX OF CELEBRITIES

Dan Nettleton, co-founder of programme-maker Bandicoot, says: ‘The contestants firstly need to be instantly recognisable when they take off the masks. After that, we wanted a mix of people. We wanted some people who sing for a living and some who just give it a go. There are some international stars in the mix, too.’

His colleague, Derek McClean, provides: ‘We had been decided to get a politician. I used to be asking the crew: “Is there a Westminster choir? Who can we get?”

‘To get the previous Residence Secretary was an enormous scoop.’

WHO’S THE FOX THAT COLLECTS TEAPOTS?

Social media has been awash with hypothesis about who the remaining contestants are — forcing a number of celebrities to disclaim participating, together with footballer Peter Crouch, who tweeted: ‘I can confirm I am not a singing tree.’

Nevertheless, Tree clearly is a footballer, with clues dropped about scoring and being ‘pitch perfect’. Tree additionally mentioned that they must ‘grin and bear it’. Might this be a touch that they’re footballer Teddy Sheringham — Teddy bear, geddit?

Many are additionally satisfied that Unicorn is singer and actor John Barrowman — who didn’t deny it when requested. And former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts managed solely a reasonably threadbare denial that she was Daisy when quizzed on Coronary heart radio this week. Some assume Monster could possibly be singer CeeLo Inexperienced or grime star Huge Narstie. Queen Bee mentioned they had been well-known once they had been younger, with many suggesting they’re Charlotte Church or Nicola Roberts from Women Aloud.

Some consider that Fox, who admits they gather teapots, have to be presenter Denise van Outen, whereas Chameleon could possibly be DJ and actor Reggie Yates. There’s additional hypothesis that Duck is former athlete Denise Lewis and that Octopus, who likes the catwalk and weight coaching, is ex-Corrie actress Catherine Tyldesley.

In the meantime, Michael McIntyre has not denied being Hedgehog.

THE KEY TO JUDGING: MAKE WILD GUESSES

A relative stranger to British prime-time TV, American choose Ken Jeong is best-known for his efficiency within the field workplace hit The Hangover and its sequels. But that might quickly change, as the previous medical physician, who additionally judged the U.S. model, has received over audiences by saying his catchphrase: ‘I know exactly who this is’ earlier than making fully wild guesses, which have included Tony Blair, Joanna Lumley and Angela Lansbury.

THEY COULD TEACH MI5 A THING OR TWO

Maintaining the contestants’ identities secret — not least from one another — is essential.

When backstage and never in costume, they put on balaclavas, visors and hooded anoraks with the phrases: ‘Don’t converse to me’ printed throughout the entrance.

After his exit, Alan Johnson advised the Mail: ‘MI5 could learn a few lessons on how to keep things under wraps.’

The sequence was filmed final yr and viewers members signed non-disclosure agreements.

loopy COSTUMES COSTING THOUSANDS

Brighton-based agency Plunge Creations, which made the latex, Spitting Picture-style heads for ITV present Bigheads, spent a yr placing collectively the frilly and flamboyant costumes for The Masked Singer. The finances for every runs into 1000’s of kilos.

… ALL PART OF ITV’S £10 MILLION BILL

As for the sequence itself, the eight-episode run is alleged to price nearly £10 million. (Shopping for the format from the South Korean broadcaster could have price round £2 million.)

Former ITV Leisure boss Shu Greene says: ‘It’s an costly present, however if you wish to be within the recreation on a Saturday evening, then it’s important to spend cash.

‘You can see the money on the screen — the studio, the costumes, the lighting, the audience, the way it is shot. I didn’t need it to appear half-hearted.’

Fortuitously for its creators, income from promoting is prone to be stellar. And the present has a sponsor, Royal Caribbean cruises, which is probably going to herald a seven-figure sum.

The Masked Singer can also be operating in Australia, Bulgaria, Holland, Australia, Germany and, in fact, South Korea.

THE ORIGINAL WITH NO RAZZMATAZZ

The unique model of the present, The King Of Masks Singer, piloted in South Korea on the Munhwa Broadcasting Company community (MBC) in February 2015.

It was an on the spot hit, returning for a sequence that spring. There have been greater than 200 episodes since then, and the present has received quite a few awards.

The King Of Masks Singer is way less complicated than the UK model, with no back-up dancers or razzmatazz, and singers carrying pretty easy paper masks.

Some contestants return repeatedly, with one, Ha Hyun Woo, profitable the present 9 occasions. Certainly, his success is alleged to have led to him singing on the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in 2018.

However the South Korean model’s most well-known performer stays Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds, who appeared as Unicorn on the present in Could 2018 to advertise his movie Deadpool 2.

He sang Tomorrow from the musical Annie and was greeted with screaming hysteria when the masks got here off.

HOW A THAI DINNER TOOK IT TO America

U.S. actuality TV producer Craig Plestis, whose credit embody Deal Or No Deal (during which the then Meghan Markle was the ‘briefcase girl’) and America’s Obtained Expertise, first found the present whereas consuming in a Thai restaurant in Studio Metropolis, California, along with his grownup daughter in 2018.

‘I had my again to the TV set and my daughter mentioned: “Look at what’s on the TV.” Once I turned spherical, everybody within the restaurant was glued to it. The Thai model of the present had elaborate outfits and lighting and a kangaroo wearing leather-based. I used to be mesmerised.

Might it’s them? Viewers consider Michael McIntyre and Denise van Outen could possibly be two of the performers on the ITV hit

‘I quickly [researched] the show’s premise and who owns it and referred to as up my agent — actually proper there within the restaurant — and mentioned: “I want to get this. There’s magic here.” ’

He purchased the rights for his agency, Good Canine Media, after which bought it to U.S. broadcaster Fox.

The sequence was launched in January 2019 and was successful, with greater than 11 million viewers. Celebrities who’ve competed thus far embody singer Joey Fatone, of NSync, Donny Osmond and Gladys Knight, plus actuality TV stars Tori Spelling and Kelly Osbourne.

Plestis mentioned that after Ryan Reynolds appeared on the Korean model — and the footage grew to become a YouTube hit — it grew to become simpler to draw the names he wished.

The U.S. model returns for a 3rd sequence subsequent month.

…AND 2AM CALLS BROUGHT IT TO UK

Derek McLean, of small Scottish unbiased TV firm Bandicoot, is the person who introduced the format to the UK.

He advised the Mail this week: ‘I knew it was a bit like a panel show in tone and that the guessing game element was really important, which appealed to me as I launched Would I Lie To You? and had been involved in 8 Out Of 10 Cats.’

After discovering out which broadcaster had the rights, McLean set his alarm at 2am each morning to name the Korean firm.

‘I attempted to get by to anybody who spoke English from their switchboard, which was a totally automated system.

‘Finally, I discovered somebody very type to assist me who spoke English and pointed me in direction of the suitable particular person — however he was at a convention for 2 weeks. I insisted on getting him on his cell and concluding the deal by electronic mail.

‘That was simply two days earlier than the present aired within the U.S. Quickly after, I bought a name from a rival producer, and it was simply swear phrases, swear phrases, swear phrases.

‘We had secured the format that everybody wished.’