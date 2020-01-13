The Masked Singer’s Chameleon on how he achieved “perfect secrecy” before unmasking

The Masked Singer unveiled one other contestant over the weekend and the end result was a shock to all.

After a tense sing-off between Chameleon and Duck, the judges determined to disclose the identification behind the lizard’s vibrant masks.

Many have been left fully shocked to see The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins standing on stage – particularly contemplating not one of the judges had put his title ahead.

HEARALPUBLICIST solely caught up with Justin after his unmasking and it appears he saved the key from completely everybody.

With no-one in entrance of the digicam realizing who was behind every masks, how did the idea work behind-the-scenes?

Justin revealed: “It’s bizarre as a result of there’s a little bit of a inventive course of and simply type of perfecting the costume and the music decisions and so forth; there was loads of work and all of it needed to be performed in good secrecy.

“I wasn’t allowed to inform anyone what I used to be as much as and I needed to be absent from a couple of issues simply to have the ability to pull it off. So it was difficult as a result of all the ordinary sounding posts that I take advantage of weren’t out there to me.

Who’s The Masked Singer? Spoilers, theories and clues revealed

“Luckily, all of the production team, the vocal coaches, the costume designers were absolutely brilliant – they were all pros as well so the whole experience was enjoyable.”

For Justin, the timing of The Masked Singer couldn’t have been higher, because it landed the identical time as The Darkness’s new single, In One other Life, from their current album Easter Is Cancelled.

Fortunately as properly, the extraordinary nature of the sudden ITV hit present is one thing that appealed to the frontman.

Justin Hawkins unmasked as The Chameleon on The Masked Singer (ITV)

“It’s a great moment for me doing something weird that everyone is watching – I couldn’t resist it really.”

As for the Chameleon costume? Justin fully beloved it, regardless of its challenges.

He defined: “The bottom layer is simply Spandex. That’s easy-peasy, I’m used to that. It’s heat however I like that – I like a bit of warmth.

“On prime of that, there was a battery pack which was fairly heavy, however I’m used to carrying a guitar in order that’s comparable. The limbs didn’t articulate as simply as I might have favored – I had an exo-skeleton with the lights on so I couldn’t bend my arms correctly, or my legs.

“The helmet was fairly heavy and I couldn’t see out of it and I needed to be led in every single place. It gave me an perception in to what it have to be prefer to be partially sighted – it was actually difficult.

“Despite the restrictions I just listed, I had more freedom than most of those other costumes!”

The Masked Singer continues on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV