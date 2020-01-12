The Masked Singer’s Justin Hawkins says he felt “a little exposed” by his revealing Chameleon costume

One other disguised superstar was unveiled on the newest episode of The Masked Singer UK, and this time it was an precise musician – The Darkness’ lead singer Justin Hawkins – revealed to be taking part in The Chameleon.

And now, post-exit Hawkins has opened up about his expertise on the present, from the difficulties of maintaining his involvement a secret to his misgivings concerning the materials (each literal and musical) he was given.

“I wanted to take part in something that would be slightly surreal, and the secrecy made it a very exciting. Like having an extra-musical affair,” Hawkins stated.

Who’s The Masked Singer? Spoilers, theories and clues revealed

“Keeping secrets is challenging, especially when you effectively disappear for the duration of the filming. I used a combination of bluffery, bare faced lies and vague muttering to explain my absences. I’m basically James Bond.”

All through his appearances on the present, Hawkins’ Chameleon was complimented for his physique and efficiency (significantly by choose Rita Ora), however regardless of feeling a little bit uncovered by his tight costume the singer says he typically loved carrying it.

“I liked my masks and I believed the lights had been an excellent contact. I used to be fortunate to have the liberty to maneuver my limbs round, however I did really feel a little bit uncovered in sure key areas.

“I was very pleased with the panel’s observations about my physique. It was so very flattering. The negative remarks were fully justified, I think I actually agreed with everything they said!”

And actually, the best problem he confronted was a bit extra conceptual…

“The toughest part of the process was learning relatively modern songs,” Hawkins admitted.

“I’m not fond of new music, so I had to force myself to assimilate inferior compositions… Plus it was difficult to sing from within a helmet!”

So there we have now it – another superstar crooner unveiled, lots extra to go. However simply who may the opposite Masked Singers be? We now have a number of theories…

The Masked singer continues on ITV on Saturdays at 7.00pm