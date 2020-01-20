The Masked Singer’s Tree may have revealed who Octopus is

It’s the thriller gripping the complete nation – which celebrities are hiding behind the flowery costumes on The Masked Singer?

To date, 4 of our figures have been unmasked after our panel of judges-cum-detectives selected to remove them from the competitors.

And most recently-unmasked contestant Teddy Sheringham, previously often called Tree, has just a few theories of his personal to throw into the combo.

Chatting with HEARALPUBLICIST and different journalists after being unmasked, the 53-year-old former footballer defined: “I had my ideas. I assumed [Octopus] sounded a bit bit like Louise Redknapp.

“She’s releasing an album, so would [The Masked Singer] be good for her? Maybe.”

Octopus is unquestionably seeking to be one of many hardest instances to crack in The Masked Singer, with Courtney Act and Ashley Roberts having beforehand been advised by the judges.

Whereas he was booted out solely in week 4 of the competitors, Sheringham is completely satisfied sufficient along with his efficiency – notably after he was suggested by his spouse to not.

“She listened to about 30, 40 seconds of me singing and he or she went, oh my God, it’s horrendous, you’ve obtained to get out of this present!’ he stated. “I stated yeah, I do know, I hear what you’re saying, it’s not the very best, however I’ve signed a contract now, we’re going with it!

“I just thought it might be fun, doing a bit of singing. I hadn’t done anything like that before. I tried my best, that’s all I wanted to try and prove to my kids.”He continued: “[My children] must do issues like Present and Inform and so they stand up in entrance of sophistication and do what they’ve obtained to do. I’d by no means been capable of have achieved that as a child, I used to be too shy to do this.

“So for me to get up and there and do something like this shows them that you can get up there, show them your best shot and see where it takes them.”

The Masked Singer continues Saturdays at 7pm on ITV.