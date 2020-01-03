The MCU will introduce a transgender character

Marvel Studios
The MCU is getting extra inclusive as we enter a brand new decade.
Throughout a Q&A on the New York Movie Academy (through Leisure Weekly), Kevin Feige, the mastermind behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe, introduced that the T in LGBTQ will likely be represented within the MCU earlier than too lengthy.
When requested if there are “any current plans on bringing more LGBTQ characters into the MCU, specifically the T — trans characters,” Feige responded positively, telling the fan, “Yes, very soon.” In an much more thrilling flip, he adopted that remark by saying the character will seem in a film that Marvel is “shooting right now.”
Whereas it is unsurprising that Feige is remaining quiet on any specifics concerning the character or undertaking, LGBTQ followers of Marvel can formally rejoice — in addition to speculate about which upcoming character may present much more illustration inside the cinematic universe.
All through its latest tasks, the MCU has put feminine superheroes and heroes of colour on the entrance of movies like Captain Marvel and Black Panther, and because of the success of movies with extra variety on the helm, the studio is clearly attempting to maneuver the universe additional into the long run.
This is not Marvel’s first step in the direction of extra inclusion inside their sprawling universe, nevertheless. The truth is, its upcoming slate of movies and tv tasks is extra numerous than ever.
Marvel’s subsequent steps in the direction of visibility
In latest months, Feige has introduced information about different LGBTQ characters in future Marvel properties. First, Feige revealed that Valkyrie, performed by Tessa Thompson, will function the MCU’s first overtly homosexual superhero when she returns in 2021’s Thor: Love and Thunder. (Now that she’s the newly minted king of Thor’s hometown Asgard, Feige mentioned she could be in search of her “queen.”) Feige adopted that breaking information by asserting that The Eternals, which hits theaters in November 2020, will function a homosexual character, although he is remaining quiet about which character that may be.
Inclusivity within the MCU might make up for Disney’s shortcomings
Listening to that the MCU will introduce a trans character within the close to future is very encouraging while you check out how different Disney properties are dealing with LGBTQ inclusivity, in addition to Marvel’s less-than-stellar observe report to this point. Many followers had been dissatisfied by Avengers: Endgame‘s minuscule nod to the group within the type of a seconds-long look by director Joe Russo as an unnamed homosexual man. In the meantime, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘s pandering same-sex kiss — which just about appeared like a comfort prize for the entire lack of a romance between its two leads Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac) — was criticized and even banned in some international locations.
Nonetheless, Marvel’s already been crushed to the punch the place transgender visibility is worried. DC’s Supergirl options Nicole Maines, a transgender actress, as Dreamer — the primary trans superhero on tv.
It doesn’t matter what, a continued dedication to inclusivity is a vital step for Marvel and the popular culture panorama as an entire, and it is encouraging to see such a juggernaut making these sorts of strides.
