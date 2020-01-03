The MCU will introduce a transgender character

Cookies assist us ship our Companies. Through the use of our Companies, you comply with our use of cookies. Be taught Extra.

Marvel Studios

The MCU is getting extra inclusive as we enter a brand new decade.

Throughout a Q&A on the New York Movie Academy (through Leisure Weekly), Kevin Feige, the mastermind behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe, introduced that the T in LGBTQ will likely be represented within the MCU earlier than too lengthy.

When requested if there are “any current plans on bringing more LGBTQ characters into the MCU, specifically the T — trans characters,” Feige responded positively, telling the fan, “Yes, very soon.” In an much more thrilling flip, he adopted that remark by saying the character will seem in a film that Marvel is “shooting right now.”

Whereas it is unsurprising that Feige is remaining quiet on any specifics concerning the character or undertaking, LGBTQ followers of Marvel can formally rejoice — in addition to speculate about which upcoming character may present much more illustration inside the cinematic universe.

All through its latest tasks, the MCU has put feminine superheroes and heroes of colour on the entrance of movies like Captain Marvel and Black Panther, and because of the success of movies with extra variety on the helm, the studio is clearly attempting to maneuver the universe additional into the long run.

This is not Marvel’s first step in the direction of extra inclusion inside their sprawling universe, nevertheless. The truth is, its upcoming slate of movies and tv tasks is extra numerous than ever.