The meaning behind Chewbacca’s medal in Rise of Skywalker

It has been 42 lengthy years, however Chewbacca has lastly gotten his medal.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘s launch answered some long-burning questions, which is your cue that spoilers for the ultimate movie of the Skywalker Saga observe. We now know who Rey’s mother and father — and, extra importantly, grandparents — had been, we found the place Snoke got here from, Kylo Ren lastly picked a aspect, Rey truly accomplished her coaching, and Normal Leia stated her final goodbye years after Carrie Fisher handed away.
One of many greatest points it lastly resolved, nevertheless, was an issue followers recognized within the closing scene of Star Wars: A New Hope means again in 1977. Whereas then-Princess Leia introduced each Luke Skywalker and Han Solo with Medals of Bravery for destroying the Loss of life Star within the Battle of Yavin, Solo’s trusted companion and co-pilot Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) by no means obtained one.
It is a snub that has irked Star Wars followers for many years. The Wookiee was an completed pilot like his two human cohorts, a helpful mechanic, and fairly a formidable fighter on the various events by which the group bought themselves into scorching water. There was no motive that Chewie ought to have been omitted of all of the medal-awarding festivities — and but, he was.
The Rise of Skywalker lastly noticed everybody’s favourite Wookiee get his well-deserved medal — however what, precisely, does the accolade imply?
Chewie actually earned his Medal of Bravery
The Star Wars sequel trilogy has put the Wookiee by way of the wringer. Other than having gotten into loads of hazard himself, he misplaced his long-time buddy Han in The Power Awakens when Kylo Ren murdered him, Luke was misplaced on the finish of The Final Jedi, and Leia met her finish through the occasions of Rise of Skywalker. Throughout the course of that movie, Chewie almost died himself when Rey (Daisy Ridley) abruptly — and considerably unexpectedly — found she had the power to summon Power lightning whereas attempting to maintain the transport that kidnapped Chewie on the bottom.
Fortuitously, Rey and her companions discovered that the Wookiee was on a distinct transport, being saved on one of many First Order’s ships. A rescue mission ensued, and Chewie was proper again within the thick of issues for the ultimate battle. This time, although, he obtained his simply rewards for his a few years of service to combating each the Empire and the First Order when the mud settled.
It got here from an sudden supply. With the battle carried out and dusted and the First Order properly and actually destroyed, pirate queen turned Resistance warrior Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong’o) approached Chewie (now performed by Joonas Suatamo) with medal in hand, presenting it to him with the phrases, “This is for you.”
The that means behind the
Chewie’s medal is, in fact, equivalent to the medals hung across the necks of Luke and Han in A New Hope. Though it is not particularly acknowledged the place Maz bought the medal, it is fairly clear that it have to be the one which was initially given to Han. Whereas Leia herself was not awarded with a medal for bravery within the first Star Wars movie, she was married to Han for various years. On condition that the medal was seen in her possession throughout Rise of Skywalker, it is probably one thing that was handed on to her by her former husband.
The truth that it was given to Chewbacca probably has a that means far larger than easy appeasement for followers who’ve been calling for the Wookiee to get his medal onscreen for all of those years. With Leia now additionally useless within the last movie of the Skywalker Saga, Chewie is the one member of the unique 4 nonetheless alive. The medal serves as a memento for every little thing the group went by way of over time; a Medal of Bravery it could be, but it surely means a lot greater than that. It is a means of acknowledging that this trio of heroes who every performed their roles in saving the galaxy from the forces of the Darkish Facet did not do it alone — that by way of all of the years and numerous risks, Chewie was proper there combating alongside them.
Why was Chewie omitted within the first place?
With followers offended that the Wookiee was excluded from the preliminary awards ceremony, there was loads of clarification supplied from numerous sources to clarify away the omission over time. In January 2019, George Lucas defined, “Chewbacca wasn’t given a medal because medals don’t really mean much to Wookiees. They don’t really put too much credence in them. They have different kinds of ceremonies… Chewbacca was in fact given a great prize and honor during a ceremony with his own people. The whole contingent from the Rebel Alliance went to Chewbacca’s people and participated in a very large celebration. It was an honor for the entire Wookiee race.” (by way of MovieWeb)
Okay, George, truthful sufficient. Again in 2015, although, Mayhew supplied up his personal cheeky potential explanations as to why Chewie was snubbed. “I think it was one of two reasons,” Mayhew stated. “One, they didn’t have enough money to buy me a medal. Or two, Carrie couldn’t reach my neck, and it was probably too expensive to build a little step so that I could step down or she could step up and give me the medal.” (by way of CinemaBlend)
Star Wars lore additionally went forwards and backwards a little bit over time, with some suggesting maybe Chewie had refused the medal consistent with Lucas’ clarification, whereas others supplied he had been given yet one more privately. Whereas each believable explanations, it hasn’t stopped followers from calling for the second to seem on the massive display. It could have taken 42 years, however followers lastly bought to see the second when Chewie’s half in defeating the Darkish Facet — in no matter kind it introduced itself — was correctly acknowledged.
