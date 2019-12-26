The meaning behind Chewbacca’s medal in Rise of Skywalker

Cookies assist us ship our Companies. By utilizing our Companies, you conform to our use of cookies. Study Extra.

Lucasfilm / Disney

It has been 42 lengthy years, however Chewbacca has lastly gotten his medal.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘s launch answered some long-burning questions, which is your cue that spoilers for the ultimate movie of the Skywalker Saga observe. We now know who Rey’s mother and father — and, extra importantly, grandparents — had been, we found the place Snoke got here from, Kylo Ren lastly picked a aspect, Rey truly accomplished her coaching, and Normal Leia stated her final goodbye years after Carrie Fisher handed away.

One of many greatest points it lastly resolved, nevertheless, was an issue followers recognized within the closing scene of Star Wars: A New Hope means again in 1977. Whereas then-Princess Leia introduced each Luke Skywalker and Han Solo with Medals of Bravery for destroying the Loss of life Star within the Battle of Yavin, Solo’s trusted companion and co-pilot Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) by no means obtained one.

It is a snub that has irked Star Wars followers for many years. The Wookiee was an completed pilot like his two human cohorts, a helpful mechanic, and fairly a formidable fighter on the various events by which the group bought themselves into scorching water. There was no motive that Chewie ought to have been omitted of all of the medal-awarding festivities — and but, he was.

The Rise of Skywalker lastly noticed everybody’s favourite Wookiee get his well-deserved medal — however what, precisely, does the accolade imply?