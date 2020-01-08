The Men – “Children All Over The World”

Shapeshifting New York rockers the Males have introduced a brand new album referred to as Mercy , their first since 2018 ' s Drift . They recorded it stay to tape with minimal overdubs at Severe Enterprise studios. And right now, they're previewing it with lead single “Children All Over The World.”

“'Children' was, like a lot of songs, altered and tossed around quite a bit before it took shape,” says guitarist and vocalist Nick Chiericozzi. “At one level it gave the impression of a cruising steel tune – our model of steel that’s. After the synth landed although, it felt full and off it went. ”Hear.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Cool Water”

02 “Wading In Soiled Water”

03 “Fallin 'Through”

04 “Youngsters All Over The World

05 “Call The Dr.”

06 “Breeze”

07 “Mercy”

Mercy is out 2 / 14 by way of Sacred Bones. Pre-order it right here.