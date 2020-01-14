The Metro: A Rail Life Story on ITV – everything you need to know

Maintaining an underground rail system rolling on is not any small feat, with tens of 1000’s of passengers boarding each single day.

A brand new collection on ITV appears to disclose precisely what goes into each day life engaged on the community, taking you into the Tyne and Put on Metro at their busiest instances.

Right here’s every thing you could find out about The Metro: A Rail Life Story…

What’s The Metro: A Rail Life Story about?

The Metro: A Rail Life Story is a documentary following staff on the Tyne and Put on Metro – the UK’s largest metro system outdoors of London. Within the first episode, workers in Sunderland put together for the arrival of 50,000 Spice Women followers forward of the pop group’s live performance on the Stadium of Gentle.

The strain rises throughout the day as head of operations Wayne spots a possible fault with an overhead line, and there’s an anxious name to the management room – a set of followers have misplaced their tickets for the live performance of a lifetime.

The collection is narrated by Zoe Hakin.

Is there a overview of The Metro: A Rail Life Story?

That is what Radio Occasions critic Jane Rackham needed to say in regards to the new collection:

“In June 2019 the 40-year-old Tyne and Put on Metro was actually examined when the Spice Women performed Sunderland’s Stadium of Gentle. The ageing Metro normally serves 100,000 passengers over the course of a day however within the area of some hours 50,000 excited followers descended on Sunderland… after which wanted to get residence once more.

“You would forgive the workers for being confused attempting to squeeze passengers onto the practice whereas stopping harmful overcrowding on the platforms. And issues had been made worse when, through the busiest interval, operations supervisor Wayne observed that an overhead cable was quivering suspiciously.

“But, although it was chaotic, they got in the mood, singing along, wearing Spice Girl masks and even tracking down a pair of lost concert tickets for their rightful owners. Now that’s what you call a good service.”

The place is The Metro: A Rail Life Story filmed?

The collection is filmed everywhere in the Tyne and Put on Metro system, situated in North East England and serving Newcastle upon Tyne, Gateshead, South Tyneside, North Tyneside and Sunderland. The metro initially opened between 1980 and 1984.

When is The Metro: A Rail Life Story on ITV?

The Metro: A Rail Life Story airs on ITV on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 7:30pm.