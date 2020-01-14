The Miz Lands Game Show Host Gig

The Miz is getting numerous alternatives and so they simply hold coming for the A-Lister. Now he would be the host of Cannonball.

The Wrap experiences that The Miz has been picked as host of USA Community’s new recreation present Cannonball. This competitors collection will see contestants going through off in opposition to one another in a wide selection of impediment programs.

Some followers would possibly liken Cannonball to ABC’s Wipe Out present. The Miz can be joined by Rosci Diaz as co-host and Simon Gibson as a sideline reporter.

This appears like an awesome alternative for The Miz to be concerned in one thing that might actually take off. Individuals love these type of exhibits and Cannonball can even characteristic a 100 foot water slide as contestants battle in a slippy recreation of talent and probability for $10,000.