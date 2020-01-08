The Miz On Learning From The Best To Become A WWE Superstar

The Miz has spent over a decade in WWE and he got here in throughout a time when some legends had been nonetheless competing. He cherishes these studying experiences and might now look again and notice how helpful they had been.

Whereas showing on WWE Backstage, The A-Lister opened as much as the panel about leaning from so many legends.

Christian and Booker T had been on the present that week so The Miz might give them credit score in particular person. There have been others who helped The Miz out in his early profession that he’ll always remember about.

“100% and Booker T as well. I mean you guys — like I’m so glad I grew up in WWE when I did. As hard as it was I got to learn from the best. I mean, [Christian], [Booker T], Edge. I got to work with Cena, HBK, Triple H.” “I mean I got to learn from the very best about how to tell an incredible story and know what it is to be a WWE Superstar.”

The Miz mentioned his transition interval coming into WWE. He was a Actual World solid member and people legends had been capable of assist him learn to hone his craft. Now he’s the A-Lister and a staple on WWE programming, however he’ll always remember the assistance he obtained alongside the best way.

