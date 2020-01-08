The Miz Says Otis Is His Favorite Thing On WWE Television

Otis has captured the creativeness of the WWE Universe. Alongside together with his tag workforce accomplice Tucker, Heavy Equipment are all about steaks and weights and blue collar work ethic. The Miz can be a giant fan.

Whereas showing on WWE Backstage, The Miz revealed that Otis is his favourite a part of WWE programming.

“Do you know what my favorite thing on TV is right now? Otis and Mandy Rose. I swear to you any time I see Otis on TV it just makes me smile. I just can’t help but laugh and there’s so much charisma — there’s a charm, yeah and then him with Mandy Rose it’s like when he said something along the line of like when she said ‘How you doing?’ he’s like: ‘How’s Dolph Ziggler?’ And I was like Oh my god! [laughing]” “I mean his mom made a fruit cake. She made a fruit cake for Mandy Rose and she allowed Dolph Ziggler to stomp on it.”

Otis is clearly gaining some consideration on the primary roster. It solely took a 12 months to get on observe for Heavy Equipment. We’ll need to see the place Mandy Rose and Otis’ romantic comedy angle heads subsequent, however The Miz is a fan.

