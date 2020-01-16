The MLK holiday is the second-busiest ski weekend of the year. Here’s how to avoid the traffic.

President’s Day ski visitors backed up on the on ramp to I-70 eastbound at US Hwy 40 in Empire, Colo. on Monday, February 17, 2014. Whereas President’s Day traditionally sees essentially the most I-70 ski visitors, MLK weekend is available in at an in depth second. (Cyrus McCrimmon, The Denver Submit)

Contemporary snow is forecast within the mountains simply in time to freshen the slopes for the four-day Martin Luther King Jr. vacation weekend that begins Friday — and is often the second-busiest weekend of the ski season when it comes to Interstate 70 visitors.

MLK weekend normally runs an in depth second to Presidents Day weekend (Feb. 14-17), traditionally the busiest ski weekend of the 12 months. The Nationwide Climate Service is predicting Four-Eight inches of snow within the excessive nation on Friday.

Final 12 months, 28,151 automobiles handed westbound via the Eisenhower Tunnel on Friday of MLK weekend and 26,642 the subsequent day. Eastbound visitors via the Johnson Tunnel numbered 26,698 autos on Sunday and 26,334 the subsequent day. The very best focus of the weekend occurred from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. on Monday, when eastbound visitors exceeded 2,900 autos per hour. That’s virtually 50 per minute.

With that in thoughts, right here is a few recommendation to restrict the aggravation.

On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, it’s finest to hit the Morrison exit by 6:30 a.m, which is the rule of thumb for weekend ski visitors, typically.

“If you get through Golden around 6:30, that would put you to Idaho Springs right before 7 o’clock, and that would help significantly,” stated CDOT spokesman Bob Wilson. “We start seeing the backups really start building after 6:30 going westbound.”

Friday westbound ski visitors on four-day vacation weekends tends to peak in the midst of the afternoon and might run heavy nicely into the night. Westbound visitors on Friday ought to be significantly lighter within the morning than within the afternoon.and night, primarily based on an evaluation of car counts final 12 months on the tunnel.

“On Friday, after about 2 o’clock, it gets really bad because some people work a half day and then they head up the hill,” Wilson stated. “People leaving Friday morning, late morning, it’s going to be much better than if you try leaving mid-afternoon. It can remain heavy into the mid-evening hours, but usually it loosens up quite significantly after about 7 o’clock.”

Eastbound visitors is heaviest on Sunday and Monday, exceeding 26,000 each days final 12 months. Eastbound visitors was solely 14,698 on Friday final 12 months and 21,254 on Saturday.

Subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter, The Adventurist, to get outside information despatched straight to your inbox.