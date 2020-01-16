The most hazardous day on the road for drivers revealed

Motorists setting off of their vehicles right this moment take observe – it’s the most hazardous day on the highway for drivers with a crash set to happen each eight.57 seconds.

The warning comes following new evaluation by Privilege Automotive Insurance coverage displaying that UK drivers have had a median of 10,075 collisions on this very date, yearly over the previous six years – greater than on every other day of the 12 months.

This equates to a median of practically 420 collisions per hour, seven crashes each minute, or one each eight.57 seconds throughout the nation on 16 January.

Hazard month: Insurance coverage knowledge has urged that right this moment is when most crashes are likely to happen on UK roads – and figures declare that January is the month when claims spike

A Ford hit from behind in Belfast or Manchester is the most certainly state of affairs, in accordance with the insurance coverage supplier.

The Privilege report concludes: ‘Drivers ought to take into account their security greater than typical right this moment, as new analysis exhibits that the 16 January is the date when most site visitors accidents are more likely to happen.’

Prime rating 16 January is adopted within the treacherous driving day stakes by 5 December, 30 November, 18 January and 13 January.

Evaluation additionally discovered hit to the rear is the most certainly sort of collision to happen right this moment.

That is adopted by a single automobile incident, one’s personal automobile hit when parked, a collision when turning, hitting an object equivalent to a lamp-post or bollard or a a two or extra automobile pile-up.

Ford vehicles are most certainly automobile to be concerned in a bump adopted by Vauxhall, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Peugeot, Renault, Nissan, Mercedes and Toyota, says the Privilege report.

Poor focus have been the most important components cited by respondents for inflicting a crash at 24 per cent.

Most hazardous days for drivers 1. 16 January – 10,075 accidents 2. 5 December – 10,zero13 accidents three. 30 November – 9,800 accidents four. 18 January – 9,638 accidents 5. 13 January – 9,388 accidents Supply: Privilege Automotive Insurance coverage

That is adopted by unhealthy climate, poor visibility and tiredness have been the most important components.

Insurers mentioned the findings urged drivers ‘have to take extra breaks when driving or when situations deteriorate’.

Different causes embody being distracted by a toddler passenger, dashing and listening to music too loudly.

The information additionally revealed that multiple in ten of 18 to 34-year-olds who’ve brought on a collision mentioned they did so by placing on make-up whereas behind the wheel.

The UK’s obsession with eating-on-the-go may be affecting our security, one in ten of the identical age group blamed consuming and ingesting whereas driving for his or her incidents.

Older drivers over-55s age group seem least targeted on the roads, with practically a 3rd of these on this age group who brought on a prang blaming poor focus.

Nevertheless, they’re additionally probably the most pace conscious, inflicting the bottom variety of collisions because of dashing.

In London, shunts to the rear are notably rife, with eight out of ten of drivers concerned in knocks the place they weren’t at fault reporting this as a trigger, in comparison with simply half in Yorkshire and Humberside.

Practically a 3rd of drivers within the East Midlands say they have been the reason for a collision – the worst performing area.

Drivers from Belfast seem like most accident inclined with 70 per cent having been concerned in a prang, adopted by Manchester, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Leeds, Sheffield, London, Birmingham and Nottingham.

In contrast, drivers from Bristol are the most secure within the nation with simply 45 per cent having been concerned in a scrape on the roads.

Components blamed by respondents for inflicting crash Poor focus: 24% Unhealthy climate: 20% Poor visibility: 20% Tiredness: 10% Distracted by baby passenger: 9% Dashing: eight% Listening to loud music: 6% Supply: Privilege Motor Insurance coverage

Girls are the safer driver of the sexes, with a fifth admitting they have been guilty for a smash in comparison with 1 / 4 of males.

In the case of parking manoeuvres, ladies additionally come prime, with over three quarters of them by no means having brought on a collision whereas reversing in comparison with six out of ten males.

Charlotte Fielding, head of Privilege Motor Insurance coverage, mentioned: ‘We all know that January could be a difficult time of 12 months for drivers.

‘Tough climate situations, fewer daylight plus, being again to the grind after Christmas can take its toll, leaving drivers feeling fatigued.

‘A couple of easy measures can cut back pointless stress ranges and cut back the danger of collisions.

‘Earlier than you set off, guarantee you might have left sufficient time on your journey and whether it is an unfamiliar route, programme this into your sat nav.

‘Should you can, take 15-minute breaks each two hours on longer journeys and preserve your distance from the automobile in entrance, as this will provide you with further time to react.’

Telematics insurance coverage additionally suggests January is the prime hazard month on the roads A black field insurance coverage supplier has backed Privilege’s claims, claiming that 5 of the 10 riskiest days of the 12 months to drive fall in January. Insurethebox, a telematics insurer that tracks younger motorists’ exercise behind the wheel, mentioned drivers with their insurance policies have been discovered in recent times to most certainly make a declare between the 12 and 20 of January. Gary Stewart, service supervisor at insurethebox mentioned: ‘Evaluation of over 5billion miles of driving knowledge exhibits our prospects do drive much less in January, nevertheless when your have a look at the chances of claims being made in opposition to the miles pushed, this month is in truth the riskiest of the 12 months to drive. ‘With its shorter, darker days and sometimes freezing temperatures, January has a number of the most difficult driving situations of the 12 months particularly the additional North you go which in all probability explains why drivers in Scotland see accidents enhance by nearly a 3rd this month.’