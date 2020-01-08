The most overhyped movies of the past decade

The Hollywood hype machine might be fairly darned efficient. Thousands and thousands upon hundreds of thousands of get poured into the promotion of your common tentpole movie, and advertising and marketing sorts are skilled and expert at getting butts in seats. Even a movie with a staggeringly big finances is sure to earn cash, so long as it delivers on the promotional supplies — however that is an vital qualifier. In case your film fails in that respect, all of the costly particular results and advertising and marketing hype on the planet typically will not be sufficient to put it aside.

Because the golden age of superhero cinema started in earnest with the arrival of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it has been an more and more crowded market for high-budget, high-concept motion pictures, lots of which characteristic beloved characters that price some huge cash to make use of. Getting the moviegoing public psyched for such movies by cranking up the hype machine to 11 is vital to their success, but it surely additionally implies that after they fail, they go away an extra-crappy style within the mouths of followers who will inevitably take to social media in droves to sarcastically marvel simply what all of the hype was about.

The last decade from 2010 to 2019 featured greater than its share of massive, expensive flicks with ubiquitous advertising and marketing whose arrival in theaters was heralded by the sound of a giant, deflating balloon. These are these movies.