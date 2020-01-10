Residence › Personally Perez › The Most Standard Hike In Los Angeles – Runyon Canyon! My Household’s Nightmare There! | Perez Hilton
Climbing is a good way to be lively AND it’s free! We thought it’d be enjoyable to do with the children and it become sheer chaos! Perez obtained harm! There was blood! Mia ended up in tears and refused to stroll! However we did run right into a celeb!
Runyon Canyon is the preferred climbing vacation spot in all of Los Angeles. Let Perez and fam provide you with a tour and a few LOLs! Watch!
Jan 10, 2020 7:49am PST
