The most powerful photos of the decade

December 27, 2019 | three:29pm
The iPad launches for the primary time in 2010. Steve Jobs holds up the brand new iPad as he speaks throughout an Apple Particular Occasion at Yerba Buena Middle for the Arts January 27, 2010.
Former President Barack Obama, Former Vice President Joe Biden, Former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton and members of the nationwide safety workforce obtain an replace on the mission towards Osama bin Laden within the State of affairs Room of the White Home Could 1, 2011.
Prince William and Catherine Middleton depart Westminster Abbey after their Royal marriage ceremony ceremony on April 29, 2011.
A home drifts off the coast of northeastern Japan after Japan’s earthquake and tsunami struck in March of 2011.
Former President Barack Obama jokingly mimics U.S. Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney’s “not impressed” expression whereas greeting members of the 2012 U.S. Olympic gymnastics groups.
In July of 2013, the black lives matter motion began.
Robin Thicke and Miley Cyrus carry out bonstage throughout the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards on the Barclays Middle on August 25, 2013.
Joaquin Guzman Loera aka “el Chapo Guzman” (C), is escorted by marines as he’s offered to the press on February 22, 2014.
Nudists take part within the annual Homosexual Pleasure Parade in San Francisco, California.
Unlawful Bangladeshi migrant Ramzaan rests on the ground on the police headquarters in Langkawi on Could 11, 2015, after touchdown up on the Malaysian shores earlier within the day.
Eli Harold #58 and Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel on the sideline, throughout the anthem, previous to the sport towards the Chicago Bears at Soldier Subject on December four, 2016.
In January 2017, Donald J. Trump turns into the 45th president of the USA.
“La La Land” producer Jordan Horowitz (L) reveals the cardboard studying Finest Movie ‘Moonlight” subsequent to US actor Warren Beatty after the latter mistakingly learn “La La Land” initially on the 89th Oscars on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Could, 2017. Refugees and migrants wait to be rescued from an overcrowded boat by crew members from the Migrant Offshore Assist Station.
Ousted FBI director, James Comey, is sworn in throughout a listening to earlier than the Senate Choose Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill June eight, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Peter Cvjetanovic (R) together with Neo Nazis, Alt-Proper, and White Supremacists encircle and chant at counter protestors on the base of a statue of Thomas Jefferson after marching via the College of Virginia campus with torches in Charlottesville, Va.
US actress Rose McGowan raises her fist throughout her opening remarks to the viewers on the Girls’s March / Girls’s Conference in Detroit, Michigan, on October 27, 2017.
College students and relations holds arms round a makeshift memorial in entrance of Marjory Stoneman Douglas Excessive College the place 17 folks have been killed on February 14, on February 18, 2018.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Excessive College pupil Emma Gonzalez reacts as she stands att he lectern throughout the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington, DC on March 24, 2018.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle depart St George’s Chapel via the west door after their marriage ceremony in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Citadel on Could 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mom is searched and detained close to the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in previous to giving testimony earlier than the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on the Dirksen Senate Workplace Constructing on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018.
Harvey Weinstein arrives along with his lawyer Ben Brafman exit a court docket listening to at New York Prison Court docket, December 20, 2018 in New York Metropolis.
A person watches the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral burn, engulfed in flames, in central Paris on April 15, 2019.
Anti-government protesters conflict with safety forces within the environment of La Carlota army base in Caracas throughout the commemoration of Could Day on Could 1, 2019.
Julian Assange arrives on the Westminster Magistrates Court docket, after he was arrested in London, Britain April 11, 2019.
The our bodies of Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his daughter Valeria lie within the Rio Bravo river in Matamoros, in Tamaulipas state, Mexico June 24, 2019.
