The most powerful Transformers ranked

Greater than meets the attention! It could sound loopy, however the Transformers franchise has existed for over three a long time. It is onerous to consider present that primarily started as a solution to market a repurposed line of Japanese toys has endured for that lengthy, however welcome to nostalgia.

There have been a number of completely different variations of the Transformers story (and the person characters) over that timeframe. The cartoons, the more moderen Transformers movies, the comics, the motion figures — there’s a big quantity of Transformers media on the market, and protecting every part straight could be fairly an endeavor. That is the place we are available.

We have scoured the historical past of Transformers to attempt to decide which robots in disguise are actually the kings of the mountain. There’s loads of hypothesis right here so far as relative energy ranges go, and we could have made a bit of additional room to incorporate some extra acquainted faces, however there isn’t any actual debate after we begin hitting the highest tier. Let’s roll out!