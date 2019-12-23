The most surprising cameos in The Rise of Skywalker

There has maybe by no means been a problem extra contentious in Star Wars fandom than the identification of Rey’s mother and father (and oh boy, that’s saying one thing). The Drive Awakens arrange the thriller of the place this desert scavenger got here from, sparking intense hypothesis about her lineage and which legacy characters one way or the other figured into her conception. Absolutely, she needed to be associated to somebody we knew, as a result of, to be truthful, that is how Star Wars normally works.

Then got here The Final Jedi‘s subversion of expectations, with Rey studying she’s a “nobody” with no predetermined place within the galaxy’s story. As author/director Rian Johnson reasoned, studying that she has to determine her personal future could be as exhausting for Rey to listen to as the reality about Darth Vader was for Luke to listen to again within the unique trilogy. It adopted custom whereas forging a daring new route for Star Wars storytelling, giving a brand new technology new classes about heroes, legacies, and identities. Besides really, it seems it was Palpatine.

The reappearance of Rey’s mother and father in Rise of Skywalker‘s flashbacks is not stunning, neither is it notably important that they are performed by two up-and-coming younger actors (Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer and Dunkirk‘s Billy Howle). What is stunning is that one in all them is outwardly a toddler fathered by Palpatine sooner or later in the course of the common timeframe of the unique trilogy. Truly, it isn’t a lot “surprising” as it’s “confusing,” on condition that film makes no effort to elucidate this lineage in any respect. Oh effectively, that is what tie-in books and Fortnite occasions are for, proper?