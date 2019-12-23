The most surprising cameos in The Rise of Skywalker

The Rise of Skywalker is nothing if not a curtain name for the Star Wars universe. It is not simply an ending, it is many endings without delay — the third act of the sequel trilogy that started in 2015, the fruits of the four-decade Skywalker Saga, the ultimate flourish of John Williams’ iconic house opera canon. It is comprehensible, then, that the film spends loads of time giving followers one final nostalgic have a look at favourite characters, locations, plot factors, and themes earlier than Star Wars leaves the massive display (for some time).
In fact, there’s so much (and we imply so much) happening in Episode IX because it units out to tie a giant galactic bow on the unique, prequel, and sequel trilogies. There’s not a lot time to spend with every particular person aspect character once you’re racing from planet to planet in the hunt for a knife that may lead you to a field that may lead you to a Palpatine. A number of the film’s greatest surprises occur in a lightspeed flash. That is why we’re right here to run down the most important shock cameos in The Rise of Skywalker, from unique trilogy sidekicks to behind-the-camera architects. Naturally, spoilers abound.
Ghosts of Sithmas Previous
“The dead speak!” proclaims The Rise of Skywalker‘s opening crawl, making it clear as quickly as doable that issues are about to get bizarre. And bizarre they do certainly get, as we discover Kylo Ren arriving on the planet Exegol in response to a mysterious broadcast from the (one way or the other alive) Sith Lord and Emperor Sheev Palpatine.
Ren does discover Palpatine, however that is no shock — we have recognized for the reason that film’s first trailer that he’d be again. Extra surprising are the cameos from different previous antagonists, notably due to the bizarre kind they take. When Palpatine introduces himself as “every voice you’ve ever heard inside your head,” his voice shapeshifts briefly into that of Supreme Chief Snoke, after which that of Darth Vader. Certain sufficient, each Andy Serkis and James Earl Jones lend their menacing pipes to the phantasm. Snoke even seems a second later within the flesh — nothing however the flesh, really, with elements of seemingly rejected clone our bodies floating in a tank like a savory Snoke stew.
Han Solo’s not “as good as gone” in spite of everything
It is stunning to see Harrison Ford in Rise of Skywalker for a couple of causes. Certain, there’s the truth that non-Jedi have by no means appeared as “Force Ghosts” within the motion pictures earlier than (a problem the movie skirts by presenting Solo as a figment of his wayward son’s reminiscence, fairly than an precise factual specter). There’s additionally Harrison Ford’s notorious (and maybe exaggerated) annoyance with the legacy of Star Wars — he unsuccessfully campaigned to get Solo killed off in Return of the Jedi and can take nice pleasure in telling you he would not care who shot first.
It was stunning sufficient when it was first introduced that he would star in The Drive Awakens (possibly lastly attending to die was what clinched the deal), and downright surprising to see him pop up once more in Rise of Skywalker. However Ford appears to get pleasure from working with Adam Driver, and we are able to guess he most likely preferred the thought of paying tribute to Carrie Fisher. That is why it is simple to miss what might’ve been eye-roll-worthy fan service and respect the message that despite the fact that Leia’s gone, what she meant to us nonetheless lives. Having Han Solo himself ship that message — full with a callback to the long-lasting “I love you/I know” alternate — makes for the film’s most poignant second.
Kylo Ren did not lie about Rey’s mother and father (from a sure standpoint)
There has maybe by no means been a problem extra contentious in Star Wars fandom than the identification of Rey’s mother and father (and oh boy, that’s saying one thing). The Drive Awakens arrange the thriller of the place this desert scavenger got here from, sparking intense hypothesis about her lineage and which legacy characters one way or the other figured into her conception. Absolutely, she needed to be associated to somebody we knew, as a result of, to be truthful, that is how Star Wars normally works.
Then got here The Final Jedi‘s subversion of expectations, with Rey studying she’s a “nobody” with no predetermined place within the galaxy’s story. As author/director Rian Johnson reasoned, studying that she has to determine her personal future could be as exhausting for Rey to listen to as the reality about Darth Vader was for Luke to listen to again within the unique trilogy. It adopted custom whereas forging a daring new route for Star Wars storytelling, giving a brand new technology new classes about heroes, legacies, and identities. Besides really, it seems it was Palpatine.
The reappearance of Rey’s mother and father in Rise of Skywalker‘s flashbacks is not stunning, neither is it notably important that they are performed by two up-and-coming younger actors (Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer and Dunkirk‘s Billy Howle). What is stunning is that one in all them is outwardly a toddler fathered by Palpatine sooner or later in the course of the common timeframe of the unique trilogy. Truly, it isn’t a lot “surprising” as it’s “confusing,” on condition that film makes no effort to elucidate this lineage in any respect. Oh effectively, that is what tie-in books and Fortnite occasions are for, proper?
A cameo straight from the Caravan of Braveness
From the second we knew that The Rise of Skywalker would revisit the Endor system, we needed to surprise if we might be seeing some Ewoks. Sadly, the wreckage of the second Dying Star is not really on the identical forest moon we visited in Return of the Jedi, however on Endor’s “ocean moon,” Kef Bir. The heroes’ large knife chase brings them into contact with their new pal Jannah and her excellent house horses, however sadly, the journey stays devoid of homicide bears. That’s, not less than, till the film’s grand finale.
Because the Last Order fleet falls, a montage very like the one added to the “Special Edition” of Return of the Jedi brings us to a couple planets to witness the galactic victory celebration. Along with Jakku and a shock glimpse at Cloud Metropolis, we see a household of Ewoks joyously beholding the defeat of one other Empire. That is after we’re reintroduced to Wicket W. Warrick, performed as soon as once more by Willow himself, Star Wars mainstay Warwick Davis, who was simply 11 years outdated the primary time he acquired zipped up right into a teddy bear costume for Episode VI. Alongside him is Pommet Warwick, performed by Warwick’s real-life son, Harrison Davis.
Purple Two, reporting for cameo
Wedge Antilles is one thing of a Star Wars good luck appeal. Having survived all three main battles of the unique trilogy (Yavin, Hoth, and Endor), he was all the time there when Luke and the Insurgent Alliance wanted him, even when he by no means took up a number of screentime. The character would go on to play a significant position in loads of Expanded Universe materials, endearing him to a technology of superfans. The truth that actor Denis Lawson occurs to be the uncle of Ewan McGregor solely additional cemented his standing as a Star Wars legend.
It was stunning, then, that Wedge did not make an look in The Drive Awakens, which noticed the returns of beloved ancillary Insurgent heroes like Admiral Ackbar and Nien Nunb (with bodily and voice actors reprising their roles, no much less). On the time, Lawson was quoted as saying that he turned down a proposal to look as a result of it might have “bored” him. The actor later backtracked these feedback, claiming that he would have accepted the position if not for scheduling conflicts. Regardless of the case, he is there for a quick second in Rise of Skywalker‘s climactic house battle, manning a gun turret on the Millennium Falcon.
Rise of the crew of the Rise of Skywalker
It is Star Wars custom for behind-the-scenes crewmembers to make blink-and-you’ll-miss-them onscreen cameos. The prequels, as an example, had transient roles stuffed by George Lucas and his children, longtime sound designer Ben Burtt, and even well-known Star Wars actors who hadn’t gotten to point out their faces earlier than, like Anthony Daniels and Ahmed Finest. Along with the cameos by beloved characters, The Rise of Skywalker continues this custom of giving incidental background roles to hardworking artistic varieties.
Director J.J. Abrams supplies the stuttering voice of skittish droid D-O, whereas his Episode IX co-writer Chris Terrio could be heard as Aftab Ackbar, the squidlike son of the beloved admiral who perished in the course of the occasions of The Final Jedi. Most importantly, John Williams can briefly be seen as Oma Tres, the bartender of the Kijimi dive the place our heroes discover Babu Frik. Even supposing the composer has introduced iconic musical life to the Star Wars saga and numerous different motion pictures beloved by generations, this marks the 87-year-old’s first look onscreen in a function movie.
Expertise among the many troops
The Star Wars sequel trilogy has already forged some large names in cameos as faceless stormtroopers. Daniel Craig, Tom Hardy, and even Princes William and Harry joined the ranks of the First Order between The Drive Awakens and The Final Jedi. The custom continues in The Rise of Skywalker, with filmmaker J.D. Dillard and music producer Nigel Godrich donning the white armor on Kylo Ren’s star destroyer alongside Dhani Harrison, son of Beatle George and a musician in his personal proper. Ed Sheeran was additionally rumored to be showing as a stormtrooper, however it appears he could not have made the reduce in spite of everything.
The First Order hasn’t cornered the market on trooper cameos, although. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda stepped into the uncredited position of a Resistance fighter, as he confirmed on Twitter by way of a selfie with J.J. Abrams. Miranda was heard within the Star Wars galaxy earlier than he was seen — collaborating beneath the galactic musical persona Shag Kava, Miranda and Abrams recorded “Jabba Flow” for Maz Kanata’s fortress in The Drive Awakens and “Lido Hey” for the bar on Kijimi in The Rise of Skywalker.
Return of (all) the Jedi
As The Rise of Skywalker begins, we be taught that Rey has been persevering with her Jedi coaching beneath Leia, focusing particularly on the trouble to commune with the spirits of previous Jedi. Communication via the Drive has been a specialty of Leia’s ever since The Empire Strikes Again, earlier than she was even conscious of her personal skills. Nonetheless, regardless of her coaching, Rey stays annoyed and unable to listen to any voices… till her most determined second in the course of the movie’s climax, as she lies almost defeated on the ft of Palpatine. That is when generations of Jedi lastly discuss again, providing her encouragement and help (however not any additional rationalization of the film’s plot twists).
We do not see any of the spirits reaching out to Rey, however we hear all of them in a burst of echoes recalling every of the three Star Wars trilogies, in addition to the Clone Wars and Rebels animated sequence. The “Voices of Jedi Past” (as the top credit name them) naturally embrace Luke (Mark Hamill), Yoda (Frank Oz), and Obi-Wan Kenobi (delivered to life by way of each archive recordings of Sir Alec Guinness and by Ewan McGregor, bookending his whispered cameo in The Drive Awakens). We additionally hear some voices from the prequel period, particularly Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker, Samuel L. Jackson’s Mace Windu, and Liam Neeson’s Qui-Gon Jinn.
The most important shock, although, is that voice actors Freddie Prinze Jr., Angelique Perrin, Jennifer Hale, Olivia d’Abo, and Ashley Eckstein reprise their roles as Kannan Jarus, Adi Gallia, Aayla Secura, Luminara Unduli, and fan favourite Ahsoka Tano, respectively. This marks not simply the top of Rey’s journey and the Skywalker Saga as we all know it, it additionally ignites a brand new age within the Star Wars mythos — one which breaks down the partitions between movies, tv, books, video video games, and breakfast cereals, making all of it one large, sprawling legend with a thousand doable futures.
