The moving story behind Princess Charlotte’s Christmas Day hug with wheelchair-bound royal fan

Vivid pink and as low cost as chips, Felicity the Flamingo is maybe the final reward you’d count on a four-year-old Princess to need for Christmas.

However at Sandringham on Christmas Day, the minute that Princess Charlotte noticed her within the crowd of well-wishers, royal eyes have been irresistibly drawn to the £1.50 inflatable toy.

Holding her mom Kate’s hand, Charlotte saved turning spherical for one more peek earlier than getting into St Mary Magdalene for the Royal Household’s Conventional church service.

Afterwards, the little princess made a bee-line for Felicity and her proud proprietor; wheelchair-bound Gemma Clark, 39, who from 15 months of age has suffered from cerebral palsy.

‘Felicity was a 39th birthday current from my older sister, Fran, and she or he goes in all places with me. She’s like my fortunate mascot,’ says Gemma.

‘However Charlotte saved taking a look at Felicity and I believed: “I wonder if the Princess would like her?” So when she came to visit with Prince George and their dad and mom after the service, I requested her: “Would you like Felicity?”

Gemma Clark, 39, who has cerebal palsy and is wheelchair certain gave her inflatable flamingo 'Felicity' to Princess Charlotte after church at Sandringham on Christmas Day

‘Her face lit up and she or he stated: “Yes please.” I advised Charlotte: “You don’t have to call her Felicity if you don’t want to; you can call her whatever you want.”‘

‘Then each she and George gave me a hug and I used to be on cloud 9. They have been so candy and it’s a second I’ll bear in mind for ever as being particular. The ambiance was simply superior.’

Right now, Gemma and her household are tickled pink on the thought that Felicity may be the shock Christmas hit for a bit of lady whose presents do not often come from a Spar comfort retailer.

She will solely hope there might be no royal squabbles with Princes George and Louis ought to they take a shine to her, too.

And, after what the Queen admitted was a ‘bumpy 12 months’ in her Christmas Day speech, the magical second AT Sandringham confirmed the world that — on the subject of ‘relatability’ — Charlotte cannot put a foot improper.

Certainly, for all her privileges and royal standing, she is rather like each different four-year-old who at Christmas decides their favorite current is the one you least count on them to be thrilled with.

Greater than that, nevertheless, this heart-touching second gave the Clark household one other particular reminiscence.

Gemma, youngest of three daughters, was a wholesome toddler when she fell significantly sick with gastroenteritis and was rushed to hospital by her dad and mom Paul, a farmer, and mom Pam.

She spent 4 weeks in hospital, semi-comatose, however by no means absolutely recovered after docs found extreme dehydration had left Gemma with lasting mind harm, affecting her speech, steadiness and talent to stroll. At Charlotte’s age, Gemma’s life revolved round speech and occupational therapists.

Pam, 67, whose two older daughters, Fran and Tracey, are 46 and 44, says: ‘It was very powerful on the household. The elder two suffered a bit at first as a result of all the eye was on Gemma. Regardless of every little thing, Gemma is a contented younger lady. She has simply received on with life and brought every little thing in her stride.’

Gemma Clark from Lincolnshire waves to Princess Charlotte after the Christmas Day morning church service

The Duchess of Cambridge with Princess Charlotte after attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk

Paul, 69, who has been married to Pam for 46 years, provides: ‘Earlier than 15 months of age, Gemma was a wonderfully wholesome little one and we might have given something for this to not have occurred and for her to have married like her older sisters and had youngsters.

‘Her largest drawback is that she will be able to’t stroll anyplace on her personal, however her outlook on life is incredible. My spouse has been good with Gemma, and she or he’s had plenty of assist from many individuals. She very not often will get down.’

The truth is, Gemma at all times thinks of others worse off than she is, and final 12 months raised £2,000 for Most cancers Analysis UK in reminiscence of a childhood pal who died from leukaemia by agreeing to let her sister Fran, a hairdresser, shave her head for charity.

Gemma, youngest of three daughters, was a wholesome toddler when she fell significantly sick with gastroenteritis and was rushed to hospital by her dad and mom Paul, a farmer, and mom Pam

It was Fran who purchased Felicity the Flamingo for Gemma’s birthday final September.

Pam says: ‘We have been spending Gemma’s birthday on vacation in Fuerteventura, and Fran simply wished to purchase a bit of one thing for her sister to open on the day and so she picked it up on the native Spar retailer.’

Gemma continues: ‘After I opened it I believed: ‘Actually? A pink flamingo?’ I do not usually like inflatable animals, however I did like Felicity. She grew on me. Taking her with me in all places was only a enjoyable factor to do, as a result of everybody notices her.’

Household pals would even take Felicity away on vacation — taking footage of her on the seashore, having a drink, to ship again to Gemma, who likes to maintain a diary and scrapbooks.

Earlier than this newest jaunt, Gemma would love Charlotte to know, Felicity has been to Barbados and Cornwall and may’t wait to listen to about her new adventures.

‘Kate and William have at all times been my favorite royals and Felicity could not have a greater new house. When Kate married William, she wore an superior gown. I beloved it to bits and have simply adopted them ever since,’ says Gemma. ‘After they had youngsters, our household would guess what the youngsters’s names can be. Funnily sufficient, with their final child, I guessed it could be referred to as Louis after Lord Louis Mountbatten, and I received that one proper.

‘I used to be writing a letter to Kate and William to say how a lot I admired them and to ask if I might meet them, when Fran stated: ‘How do you fancy going Sandringham on Christmas Day?’ I simply screamed and went: ‘Sure!’ It is one thing I’ve by no means performed earlier than.’

At 9am on Christmas Day, Gemma set off on the hour-long drive from Spalding, Lincolnshire to Sandringham together with her dad and mom whereas Fran and her husband, Andrew Secker, travelled individually.

Becoming a member of 1000’s of well-wishers, they anticipated solely a glimpse of the royals on their solution to church, however Gemma was given a primary spot together with her mom close to the church entrance, together with her father a couple of rows behind. Pam says: ‘We might by no means been earlier than so we did not know what to anticipate. Parking was the principle concern and whether or not we might get close to the entrance, however because it was, we had a wonderful view.

‘We did not count on anybody from the royal occasion to return over to us. We hoped they might, however it was a shock when Kate and William got here together with the youngsters.

‘The woman behind me stated: ‘Oh my goodness, did you see Charlotte taking a look at Felicity as she walked into church?’ and I stated: ‘No, I did not take any discover.’ She stated: ‘Oh, she positively needs that flamingo!’

‘After they got here out, Charlotte’s eyes lit up after they stopped to speak to us. Gemma likes to do issues for different folks, however she did flip to me and requested: ‘Can I give Charlotte Felicity?’ And I stated: ‘In fact you possibly can’. I felt very proud and happy for Gemma — she had a beautiful day. She’ll bear in mind this for the remainder of her life.’

Gemma continues: ‘The ambiance was simply superb. I used to be pondering to myself: ‘Oh my goodness, Gemma, you’re really doing it.’ I by no means thought I might go to Sandringham or be hugged by Charlotte and George.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand with their youngsters Prince George and Princess Charlotte outdoors the St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk on Christmas Day

‘I could not imagine it when Kate and William came to visit with the youngsters to talk to me. I advised Kate she and William have been good after they appeared with Mary Berry on tv earlier than Christmas, and she or he laughed.

‘Then, after Charlotte shook my hand and stated hi there, I might see her taking a look at Felicity and requested: ‘Would you want her?’

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge makes an attempt a curtsy to the Queen on the Christmas Day sevice

‘It felt like a very particular second after they each gave me a hug. George stated: ‘Comfortable Christmas.’ They each seemed so cute and beautiful. I used to be more than happy I took Felicity alongside, and I feel my siser will settle for my apology for making a gift of her birthday current to me.’ Dad Paul says: ‘It was incredible to see Charlotte strolling up and down holding Felicity. I used to be three of 4 rows again, however I might see every little thing occurring, and it was simply phenomenal.’

he ADDS: ‘It was staggering seeing the little royals giving Gemma a hug. I used to be by no means anticipating something like that, it was simply fantastic. Once we received again house for our Christmas lunch, it was all we might speak about.

‘It is superb to consider Charlotte enjoying with Felicity. I hope she will get numerous enjoyable from it. I stated to Gemma the next morning: ‘Did you propose to offer Felicity away?’ and she or he stated: ‘No, probably not.’ She simply wished to take her so she might say it was one other place that Felicity had been.

‘We could not have requested for a greater day. The climate was good and it was excellent for Gemma. All we’ve got ever wished is to create good moments for her all through her life.’

Gemma is now planning to put in writing a brand new letter to the Cambridges, to ask how Felicity is settling in, and maybe to ask all of them to her huge ‘Glitz and Glam’ 40th birthday celebration subsequent 12 months.

She hopes that Charlotte will deliver Felicity the Flamingo again to go to her sooner or later, or ship from wherever she might journey subsequent.

For now that Felicity is underneath new, royal possession, clearly the world should be her oyster.

She’s solely 4, however Princess Charlotte is already ruling the roost: LIBBY PURVES on how the little royal calls the pictures together with her elder brother George… and will get away with it together with her cheeky grin

By Libby Purves for The Every day Mail

Princess Charlotte definitely stole the present on her first stroll about at Sandringham this week: in her sensible little double-breasted coat, she wowed the group with aplomb.

Brandishing an inflatable flamingo, she plunged alongside the strains with glee, stepping ahead to hug Gemma Clark in her wheelchair, and refusing to do the royal factor and hand over a bunch of roses to an aide (divas of any age do not let go of flowers simply, OK?).

However this little lady is aware of her manners simply in addition to her extra reserved brother, George, and she or he bobbed a dainty curtsy to her great-granny, the Queen, and shook arms with the vicar. Butter would not soften — however she did look as if she’d been doing this for years.

Perhaps Charlotte understood that individuals have queued for hours to see her household, possibly not. Whenever you’re 4 years outdated and carrying a brand new Christmas outfit and the world is stuffed with admirers, you go for it with gusto.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge kisses Prince Louis as they pose subsequent to Princess Charlotte and Prince George in Norfolk earlier this 12 months

Till, maybe, at another time and in non-public, you morph into Violet Elizabeth Bott from the Simply William books, repair your dad and mom with a tough stare as fearsome as Paddington’s, and impose your iron will. I do not know this for positive, however I could make an informed guess.

Little ladies at that age are an influence to be reckoned with. I have been one, had one, and babysat a lot of them in my time.

They have an inclination to have, for some time, the strongest persona in any home: trying up defiantly at big looming helpless fathers, generally (as I might to mine) with the menacing line: ‘Oh, give in, Dad! Give in!’

One such little one whom I used to be purported to be educating to learn laid down agency guidelines from the beginning. She insisted on carrying her Superman outfit and advised me: ‘You sit there. Azackly there. I’ll sit right here. And study afrabet. Then go and see the geese.’ And I used to be powerless to change this inflexible timetable.

Princess Charlotte, waves as she arrives for her first day at college, together with her brother Prince George and her dad and mom the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at Thomas’s Battersea in London in September

Charlotte might have an elder brother however I feel we will be in little doubt that for now she guidelines the roost between light, quiet George and child Louis, maybe within the model of Nice-Aunt Anne or her extra sociable and rebellious late Nice-Nice-Aunt Margaret.

We have seen the proof, in spite of everything: the snaps of her beating her huge brother to a bouncy slide at a fete, bestowing a flinty glare and telling photographers ‘you are not coming!’ at her child brother’s Christening.

And as for poking out her tongue she’s a serial offender — most notably at a regatta this summer time to the embarrassment of her mum. However, when the temper takes her, she’s additionally keen on beaming a profitable smile over her shoulder and giving a cheery wave.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George have enjoyable enjoying soccer after the King Energy Charity Polo Match

Certainly, she appears to embrace each formal occasion with unselfconscious glee. It is a four-year-old lady factor, and can most likely final few years extra. So it ought to.

No one will dare inform Charlotte she needs to be seen and never heard, or that little ladies should be ladylike and never ‘tomboys’. Perhaps her lively outside life will imply sooner or later she’ll go for trousers, not frocks (that was my choice: I fought these rattling velvet attire for years, snarling in ragged shorts with a home-made bow and arrow strung for motion).

If that’s the case, it will be uphill work for the Duchess of Cambridge getting her into these demure 1950s outfits. However good luck to Charlotte. As a result of mendacity in wait sooner or later is adolescence with all of the pressures on younger ladies: to be fairly, cute, giggly, passive and enticing to boys, who’re frightened of ‘bossy’ ladies.

Princess Charlotte stands on the steps holding the hand of her mom the Duchess of Cambridge after attending the marriage ceremony of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Fort in Could final 12 months

She’ll should get by that strain, plus all the extra expectations and scrutiny that include her royal standing. Princess Anne did it by being a fearless, champion sportswoman and yelling ‘Naff orf!’ at journalists (really, the reporters concerned later admitted that it wasn’t naff however fairly one other phrase).

Charlotte will discover her personal means by, I’m positive, change into a grown-up lady and equal human being. Perhaps light George will even be a assist with the powerful bit.

However proper now, she guidelines: and if and when she does kick over the traces, she’ll have labored out well-timed curtsey will get most issues forgiven.