‘The Nanny’ Is Headed To Broadway — Details On The Brand New Musical HERE!

The flashy woman from Flushing is headed to Manhattan, or the theater district to be precise!

On Wednesday, it was revealed a broadway musical based mostly on the hit ’90s sitcom The Nanny is being written — and sequence creator Fran Drescher is concerned!

Fran and Peter Marc Jacobson (additionally one of many OG creators) are writing the guide, whereas Loopy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom and Adam Schlesinger will tackle the music.

That is such a terrific match — ahh, thrilling!

Drescher and Jacobson shared:

“We’re SO excited to be engaged on the Broadway musical The Nanny. We’re equally excited that the wildly proficient Rachel Bloom can be writing the lyrics and music with the improbable Adam Schlesinger, and to have the good Marc Bruni directing. No person is forged but – we’re plotting – however we really feel assured we’ll discover a fabulous actress who’s humorous, charming and has a terrific voice.”

Bloom stated of the thrilling information:

“The Nanny was a basic a part of my childhood as a result of it was the primary time I noticed an overtly Jewish feminine protagonist on tv. The story of Fran Nice, nonetheless, is a common one which has touched the hearts of individuals of each race, faith and orientation. I’m so proud to be utilizing the characters established by The Nanny to inform a brand new story about one lady’s journey to changing into pleased with who she is and what makes her totally different.”

As for whether or not or not Fran would wish to recreate the enduring character of Miz Nice on stage, the actress defined:

“Of course I would do it myself but we’d have to change the title to The Granny.”

LOLz, she’s the identical gal y’all!

Talking of the unique forged — haven’t you questioned what they’ve been as much as in spite of everything these years?! Nicely, concern not! We’ve gathered the present standing of the Sheffield household and past! Ch-ch-check it out (under)!

Are you excited for this TV present’s flip to Broadway?! SOUND OFF within the feedback (under) with all of your ideas!