The NBA’s showcase day — Christmas — has arrived

The MVP is enjoying.

So are the reigning champions, north of the border.

And out in L.A., the NBA’s latest dynamic duos will sq. off as nicely.

On the 65th day of the season, with 454 video games — greater than one-third of the schedule — already within the books, the NBA’s unofficial begin date has arrived. The annual Christmas Day quintupleheader of video games is Wednesday, the day the place the informal fan usually turns their consideration towards the NBA.

“It’s going to be cool, man,” mentioned Toronto guard Kyle Lowry, who’ll be making his Christmas debut. “It’s going to be very cool. I’ve always watched it on TV ever since I was a young child. And it’s going to be awesome to step foot on that floor on Christmas Day, have my family and friends around and have the whole world watching.”

The excellent news from a rankings perspective: 4 of the Japanese Convention’s 5 finest groups to this point are on the schedule, all enjoying one another. The unhealthy information: The 2 worst groups within the Western Convention to this point are additionally on the schedule. However LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ first Christmas as Los Angeles Lakers teammates — dealing with off towards the crosstown rival Clippers — ought to definitely draw loads of eyeballs.

“It’s Christmas Day,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel mentioned. “I hope everybody has a great holiday and spends some time with their families, but it’s about the next opponent in front of us. We have to get a win.”

The opposite matchups: Boston goes to Toronto within the NBA’s first Christmas recreation in Canada, adopted by Milwaukee visiting Philadelphia, Houston going to Golden State, the Lakers-Clippers contest after which a nightcap between New Orleans and a Denver crew led by Nikola Jokic and off to the most effective begin in franchise historical past at 20-Eight.

“You’re always told that the best teams play on Christmas, the All-Star players play on Christmas and the whole world is watching this game,” mentioned Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, the league’s reigning MVP who has even higher numbers this yr than he did a yr in the past.

The potential definitely exists for some playoff-preview matchups. It’s not a stretch to assume that the Raptors and Celtics or 76ers and Bucks will wind up assembly in a best-of-seven come April or Could. And the identical holds true in Los Angeles, the place the Clippers and Lakers may be the most effective of the West.

The Lakers have Davis and James. The Clippers now have Paul George and two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. These two pairings shook up the league’s panorama significantly after they got here collectively this previous summer season, and to this point with the Lakers are 24-6 and the Clippers at 22-10 neither aspect has a lot to complain about.

“I think we’re good,” George mentioned. “I think we’re good.”

The Clippers are 10-Three in video games the place each Leonard and George begin. Davis and James are one in all two duos the place each are averaging greater than 25 factors per recreation; Karl-Anthony Cities and Andrew Wiggins in Minnesota are the opposite.

The pairing of James and Davis has appeared spectacular at occasions already. If there was any confusion about whether or not these two famous person skills may work collectively, these questions have been answered.

“We know what the end goal is,” Davis mentioned. “And when you have guys like that, with veteran leadership, when everyone is locked in to our goal, it’s easy for us to jell together.”

James places it much more merely.

“It’s about getting better, each and every day,” James mentioned.

Christmas is the place final yr’s Lakers season went incorrect — they have been fourth within the West, then James acquired damage on Dec. 25 and L.A. went on a freefall out of the playoff image. And accidents will have an effect on a few of what the league will get to show on Christmas this yr as nicely.

Golden State has been doomed by accidents all season, with no Klay Thompson and no Stephen Curry for a lot of this season. New Orleans was picked to be a part of the showcase day due to No. 1 general choose Zion Williamson, who has but to look in a regular-season recreation — his summer season league was lower quick by damage, and a stellar preseason ended the identical manner. And Toronto is lacking a number of high gamers proper now, together with Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol.

However make no mistake: The Raptors have been ready a very long time to be a part of NBA Christmas. Wednesday is their first time on the vacation schedule since 2001.

“It’ll be interesting,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse mentioned. “I wish we had more of our regular guys playing in it, but we’ve got to go play the game nevertheless. So we’ll see. I think it’ll be fun. I’m getting a lot of messages from back home. Everybody’s going to be watching.”