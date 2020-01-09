The Neptunes reuniting full-time for 2020, working with Jay-Z, Blink-182 and Lil Nas X

Chad Hugo of The Neptunes has revealed that he and manufacturing companion Pharrell Williams are reuniting full-time for 2020.

Hugo and Williams have been primarily engaged on solo materials of late, however Hugo says The Neptunes are again collectively for 2020 on a extra everlasting foundation.

Chatting with Conflict, Hugo mentioned that each he and Williams have been busy engaged on varied issues, together with a online game soundtrack.

“I’m focusing on The Neptunes stuff, getting back on The Neptunes grind,” he mentioned. “We’re doing a couple of things. There’s a video game soundtrack that’s in the works right now that I can’t speak about, I’m not supposed to, but uh, it’s in the works right now.”

Highlighting collaborations The Neptunes have been engaged on as of late, he added: “We just did some work with Miley Cyrus, Jay-Z, ​​Blink-182, Lil Uzi Vert, Brandy, Ray J, Snoh Aalegra, G-Eazy.”

Chad Hugo of The Neptunes. CREDIT: Taylor Hill/Getty Photos

He additionally mentioned that that they had collaborated with Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, KAYTRANADA and Rex Orange County.

Talking on Rex, Hugo mentioned: “I did a track for him and I actually just recently gave the track to Goldlink and Pusha T to see if they could play around with it.”

The Neptunes are amongst the nominees for the 2020 Songwriters Corridor of Fame induction, with the ultimate inductees anticipated to be introduced quickly.

