The new male birth control gel you rub on your shoulder AND can boost your sex life

It’s a breakthrough many hope will herald a brand new period for contemporary relationships and remodel intercourse lives the world over.

British are amongst lots of worldwide trialling a pioneering type of contraception – designed particularly for males.

If it’s a hit, and early outcomes are good, it may very well be the primary non-permanent male contraceptive to change into obtainable since condoms have been invented greater than 400 years in the past.

The therapy is a hormone-based gel, clear in color and the consistency of hand sanitiser, that’s utilized to the shoulders each morning, the place it’s shortly absorbed by the pores and skin. Inside weeks, the person’s sperm depend plummets and – as soon as ranges are low sufficient – it may work as a pair’s solely type of contraception.

Consultants say there are few, if any noticeable unintended effects, they usually hope it can work in addition to the Capsule, which is 99 per cent efficient when taken completely.

The landmark worldwide trial is already beneath means, and the outcomes might show revolutionary. Now, two collaborating have spoken solely to The Mail on Sunday about their experiences.

John Vandesquille, 30, has been utilizing the gel since Could final 12 months.

John, from Manchester, who works in advertising and marketing, signed up for the trial after his companion, 28-year-old Alex Smith, was advised she could be unable to proceed taking the Capsule because of it reacting with one other medicine she was prescribed.

Only a month in, exams confirmed that his sperm depend had dropped. Medical doctors working the research reassured him that ought to he cease utilizing the medicine, it might get well fully.

After two months, the couple got the inexperienced gentle to make use of the gel as their sole methodology of contraception.

‘I wasn’t notably apprehensive,’ John says.

‘It’s not the primary time the gel had been examined – so it wasn’t an entire soar into the unknown. The attainable long-term results on my fertility have been extra regarding – and it’s nonetheless one thing in the back of my thoughts.

‘But Alex and I are 80 to 90 per cent sure we don’t need kids sooner or later, in order that’s much less of a fear for us.

‘So far, I don’t really feel any completely different. And our intercourse life has carried on as regular, or possibly even higher than regular.

‘I’m unsure if that’s to do with the gel itself – however our relationship has undoubtedly improved.’

LOTS OF CHOICES… BUT THEY ARE ALL FOR WOMEN

For many years, it appears, ladies have shouldered a lot of the burden relating to contraception. First made obtainable on the NHS in 1961, the invention of the Capsule – now taken by greater than three million British ladies – opened the floodgates for different strategies of contraception.

As we speak, there are patches, injections and implants supplied to ladies to keep away from being pregnant.

Hormonal contraceptives all include a small quantity of synthetic hormones. These work to inhibit the physique’s pure manufacturing – stopping eggs from being launched from the ovaries and making it harder for sperm to achieve and fertilise an egg.

Different sorts additionally change the liner of the womb to make it unlikely a fertilised egg shall be implanted.

The story for males couldn’t be extra completely different.

Except for condoms, the one different possibility is everlasting: a vasectomy, wherein tubes that carry sperm are reduce and tied, rendering the person sterile. The necessity for options is obvious.

1000’s of ladies complain of unintended effects from the Capsule, comparable to temper swings and complications. Others lengthy for a break from synthetic hormones.

Many began taking the contraception as teenage women and, with increasingly more beginning a household later in life, they proceed doing so properly into their 30s.

The recognition of apps comparable to Pure Cycles, which markets itself as hormone-free contraception, monitoring physique temperature to detect when a girl is fertile, or not, and subsequently not at ‘risk’ of getting pregnant, reveals there may be demand for extra alternative. However the app has confronted a backlash, with scores of ladies reporting undesirable pregnancies after utilizing it – and specialists urge warning.

Might the male contraceptive gel, often known as NES/T, be the reply?

‘In many couples, the woman struggles with contraception,’ says marketing consultant gynaecologist Dr Cheryl Fitzgerald, who’s main the trial at Saint Mary’s Hospital, a part of Manchester College NHS Basis Belief.

‘However in the intervening time the one different choices for males are utilizing condoms, or a vasectomy.

‘It’s envisaged that this gel could be utilized by in regular relationships. However, going ahead, there might also be males in informal relationships who wish to know they don’t seem to be going to supply a being pregnant. For the time being, males don’t have a lot management over that.’

WHY HAS IT BEEN SO DIFFICULT TO COME UP WITH A MALE PILL? Through the years, scientists have tried and didn’t make an equal to the Capsule obtainable for males. Final 12 months, a each day capsule containing a type of the feminine hormone progesterone handed very early security exams – however it’s not but clear if it lowers sperm counts sufficient to cease being pregnant. In 2016, a trial discovered a two-hormone injection was efficient at stopping being pregnant for 98.four per cent of males, however the trial was halted when half of the boys reported growing zits, and about one in 5 reported temper issues. Late final 12 months, researchers in India introduced a plan to launch the world’s first male birth-control injection. It’s a jab, delivered to the tubes that carry sperm from the testicles to the penis, and it has been claimed it might be efficient for 13 years, making it a semi-permanent different to a vasectomy. ‘There’s been a whole lot of issue growing a male tablet, as a result of you possibly can’t simply give testosterone orally – it’s important to administer it with injections or via the pores and skin to keep away from inflicting injury to the liver – and folks don’t actually like needles,’ says marketing consultant gynaecologist Dr Cheryl Fitzgerald, of St Mary’s Hospital, Manchester. The brand new gel, it appears, is perhaps the reply everybody has been on the lookout for.

I WON’T GET PREGNANT… I TRUST THE DOCTORS

Like many youngsters, Alex first went on the Capsule when she was 16.

The medical administrator from Manchester continued to make use of hormonal contraception with out issues for greater than a decade.

However final 12 months, she was advised by her GP she would want to go on medicine to deal with repeated complications – which might have interfered together with her contraception.

‘We were feeling at a bit of a loss,’ Alex says. ‘The only contraception I could have gone on was the coil [a small metal or plastic implant that sits in the womb, stopping conception], which I didn’t actually like the thought of. And we weren’t eager on simply utilizing condoms.’

It was then that her companion of 5 years, John, noticed an advert on Fb on the lookout for to check out the NES/T gel at St Mary’s Hospital – one in all two UK websites concerned within the worldwide trial, together with the College of Edinburgh.

Having been accepted on the trial, John rubs the gel into his shoulders each morning after showering.

Inside seconds, it disappears.

‘I use one pump-worth on each shoulder,’ he says. ‘It only takes a minute to apply and is very easy to use.’

The gel may be utilized wherever on the physique – it shortly enters the bloodstream by way of the pores and skin – however the researchers advise utilizing the shoulders for comfort.

All through the research, John will attend month-to-month hospital appointments, the place docs examine his sperm depend stays on the acceptable low degree.

A depend beneath 15 million is taken into account low, however it must be saved beneath a million to be an efficient contraceptive.

John will use the gel for a 12 months as a part of the trial, and shall be monitored afterwards, to examine that his sperm depend returns to regular.

‘Several decades of experience doing similar trials show that sperm count always does return to normal afterwards,’ says Professor Richard Anderson, who’s main the trial on the College of Edinburgh. ‘We are absolutely confident that this will be the case for this one.’

Alex admits she was initially apprehensive about getting pregnant.

‘There was a little voice in my head,’ she says. ‘However I put a whole lot of belief within the docs and nurses working the research.

‘I additionally started to grasp that no contraception is 100 per cent efficient. Each time we now have intercourse we’re taking a threat and I might change into pregnant.

‘So I used to be capable of let it go, and now I don’t even give it some thought.’

The couple, who met on a relationship app and moved in collectively six months later, imagine passionately that there needs to be extra options for males and hope the analysis might assist handle this unmet want. ‘The fact that there are no male contraceptives except for condoms is not fair,’ John says. ‘It’s not truthful on ladies and it’s not truthful on males both.’

Alex provides: ‘At the end of the day, it takes two people to conceive. So why is it just the woman who determines whether that happens or not?’

NO REDUCED LIBIDO… OR OTHER SIDE EFFECTS

The brand new gel has been designed to suppress sperm manufacturing with out affecting libido. It accommodates a mixture of two hormones – segesterone acetate and testosterone.

Testosterone alone can decrease sperm ranges in males and scale back the probabilities of inflicting a being pregnant.

However the excessive doses wanted to do that may be harmful.

Males who take an excessive amount of testosterone – for instance bodybuilders abusing anabolic steroids to extend muscle mass – are at an elevated threat of coronary heart illness, strokes and liver illness, in addition to hair loss, male breast progress, temper swings and even everlasting infertility.

Segesterone acetate, additionally recognized in its artificial kind by the model title Nestorone, is a type of the feminine intercourse hormone progesterone, which triggers a response in a person’s mind that makes his testes cease producing sperm. ‘In the same way the contraceptive Pill switches off a woman’s ovaries, this gel switches off the testes,’ Dr Fitzgerald explains.

Together with halting sperm manufacturing, the gel additionally stops the testes from producing pure testosterone, which is important for wholesome bodily perform.

The added testosterone within the gel replaces the misplaced testosterone, stopping unintended effects.

‘You don’t need a man to be testosterone-depleted,’ says Dr Fitzgerald. ‘Otherwise you will get side effects such as reduced libido. It is also bad for general health, sense of wellbeing, and the health of muscles and bones.’

The testes might shrink barely, however not considerably, throughout use, as sperm manufacturing is decrease. However no severe adversarial results have been reported thus far.

I JUST RUB ON THE GEL BEFORE I GET DRESSED

Dan Glastonbury, 32, from Stretford, Larger Manchester, has been utilizing the gel since Could.

He says the one symptom he suffered was a wierd, surprising new allergic response to a silver ring gifted to him by his spouse of two years, Emily, 29.

He now develops an eczema-like rash on his finger if he wears it for too lengthy. Medical doctors are usually not fairly positive why and haven’t seen this response in every other males.

Dan considers this only a minor subject, having seen Emily battle with extreme unintended effects of contraception for years.

Emily was on the Capsule, after which had a hormone-releasing implant – however they didn’t agree together with her. ‘I had raised anxiety and low moods,’ she says.

‘I saw an advert for the trial on Facebook and was really intrigued. We don’t but need youngsters however I actually didn’t wish to be on hormonal contraception any extra.’

Over the course of two months, the therapy introduced Dan’s sperm depend down from about 47 million per millilitre to under a million.

By the top of August, the couple had begun utilizing the gel as their sole type of contraception. ‘To me, a million sounded like a lot, because it only takes one sperm to make someone pregnant,’ Dan says. ‘But apparently under a million the chances of impregnating someone are very low. So we just trusted in the science.’

Emily provides: ‘I have probably felt more confident using this than any other form of contraception we have used because we have the tests and doctors telling us it’s working.’

Dan hasn’t seen any modifications in his behaviour or intercourse drive since utilizing the gel, and has discovered it straightforward to fit into his morning routine. ‘Rubbing on the gel is the last thing I do before I get dressed,’ Dan says. ‘The best thing is that Emily is so much happier now, not being on anything, which makes me happy – and I’m solely barely inconvenienced to make her life higher.’

THE BIG QUESTION IS: CAN MEN BE TRUSTED?

The each perceive the reservations some might have about entrusting males with the duty of contraception.

‘I don’t suppose I might have trusted a boy ten years in the past to be accountable for fertility,’ Emily says.

‘At the end of the day, it’s my physique that may have been affected by being pregnant – each bodily and emotionally – not the boy.

‘But this new option will open up a conversation. Women shouldn’t always be relied on to be accountable for contraception.’

Dan additionally has some doubts.

‘If I had a daughter and she was dating, I would say if a man tells you he’s on the gel, don’t imagine him – use a condom,’ he says.

‘Men will say a lot of things when they want to have sex.’

John admits to lacking a number of doses right here and there, however dismisses issues that males are by some means much less reliable relating to contraception.

‘We’ve been collectively for 5 years – in the identical means I by no means had any concern or fear about Alex taking the Capsule, she doesn’t fear about me utilizing the gel.’

St Mary’s Hospital in Manchester (pictured) is one in all two UK websites concerned within the worldwide trial, together with the College of Edinburgh

The newest trial of NES/T has to date recruited greater than 100 worldwide – together with 52 in Edinburgh and about ten in Manchester – and 420 shall be concerned general.

It must undergo additional trials in even bigger teams of individuals and safe regulatory approval earlier than it’s broadly obtainable.

Dr Fitzgerald says: ‘Lots of people have requested, “How can you trust a man to use the gel?”

‘However males have trusted ladies for a very long time to not get pregnant. I hope we are going to get to a degree the place the choice over who makes use of the contraceptive just isn’t such a giant deal.’

Males aged between 18 and 50 who’re in a steady relationship with a girl aged between 18 and 34 and want to be a part of the trial ought to contact the St Mary’s Hospital crew on 0161 701 4255 or e mail [email protected] Alternatively, contact the Edinburgh crew on 0131 242 2669.

