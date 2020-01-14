The new Morbius trailer includes the wrong Spider-Man

The primary trailer has arrived for Morbius, the second Spider-Man villain spin-off from Sony (following Venom) that stars Jared Leto as a scientist-turned-vampire – and should you look carefully, Spider-Man himself even makes a shock look!

Effectively, form of. There’s sadly not a cheeky cameo from Tom Holland swinging into view, however at one level we see Jared Leto’s Michael Morbius strolling down an alleyway in entrance of a mural of Spider-Man that somebody’s scrawled “murderer” on.

This presumably references the tip of Spider-Man: Far From House when Peter Parker was framed for the dying of Mysterio, and is a enjoyable solution to tie the brand new film into the character’s wider universe subtly, with out drawing an excessive amount of consideration to it.

There’s only one drawback. It’s the flawed Spider-Man.

Sure, for some motive this mural takes an image of Spider-Man as he appeared in Sam Raimi’s ’00s movie collection starring Tobey Maguire. Notice the completely different eyes, the go well with colouring and the shiny net design on the fabric – that is undoubtedly not a go well with worn by Holland in any of his motion pictures.

It’s possible you’ll even recognise the picture utilized in Morbius as a load-screen from Sony’s latest Spider-Man HEARALPUBLICIST four recreation, certainly one of a number of set poses that seems on-screen when completely different areas and missions from the sport are booting up.

In Spider-Man on PS4, many various costumes can be found to be unlocked and bought, and the so-called ‘Raimi suit’ was one of many newest additions after followers had lengthy requested for it. Right here’s a shot of that for comparability (and a tweet from Marvel Video games’ VP confirming the reuse).

Hmm…the place have I seen that candy Spidey go well with earlier than…?

So what’s occurring right here? Why has Sony included Spider-Man in Morbius however used an outdated, videogame model? Effectively, it may simply be a mistake – maybe they simply used an image of Spider-Man they knew they undoubtedly had the rights to and didn’t realise it was an older model – or possibly it’s a authorized situation.

In any case, Sony undoubtedly personal this older model of Spider-Man, whereas the model co-created for the Marvel Cinematic Universe is extra nebulous, with some aesthetic and design parts presumably tied into their take care of Disney. On condition that it’s only a blurry background Easter Egg, possibly they didn’t fancy having to legally wrangle a picture of Holland’s Spidey when most viewers in all probability wouldn’t discover the distinction anyway.

Then once more, the inclusion of Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Michael Keaton (apparently enjoying the identical character as he did within the MCU film) means that rights aren’t a serious situation for this film – wherein case, we’d should assume that that is some form of separate film universe, an alternate world away from the MCU, the place Keaton’s character exists, however Spider-Man seems to be completely different.

Alternatively, it may simply be that graffiti artists within the Venom/Morbius universe have (at finest) a sketchy thought of canon and/or superhero style traits, or that that is canonically a universe set within the early ’00s (which might make sense given the overall vibe/tone of Venom). Although in fact, none of this explains why they thought utilizing a PS4 screenshot was a neat thought. Model synergy, possibly?

General, we’re extra inclined to suppose that is an oversight fairly than a concerted plan by Sony to tie an older, defunct Spider-Man universe to the trendy franchise. However who is aware of? Just a few years in the past we’d in all probability not have thought we’d be getting a film a couple of B-list baddie like Morbius: The Dwelling Vampire in any respect, so stranger Spidey issues have occurred.

Morbius will likely be launched in UK cinemas on the 31st July