The new series of Doctor Who has a theme for viewers to figure out reveals Chris Chibnall

There’s lower than per week to go till the long-awaited new collection of Physician Who kicks off, with Jodie Whittaker and co set to return to the TARDIS on New 12 months’s Day.

And showrunner Chris Chibnall has teased that there will probably be a standard theme linking every episode within the coming collection – though he claims it’s as much as the followers to work out precisely what it’s.

“I don’t actually need to discuss concretely about what the theme is till after the collection is over,” mentioned Chibnall.

“You need to see the viewers determine it out: that’s a part of the viewing expertise, how that evolves.

“I believe it was fairly clear that the massive theme of final collection was household: completely different variations of household and completely different concepts of household.

“There is a different governing theme this year but I’m not going to talk about it at the start. People will be able to figure out what it is. It’s pretty clear by the end.”

It can definitely be fascinating watching followers work out what that theme may be – and social media is sure to be filled with Whovians speculating on it over the approaching weeks.

Whatever the theme, although, some issues are assured within the subsequent collection – with an entire lot of visitors stars already confirmed, and the solid claiming that a few of the monsters starring within the present are certain to have viewers hiding behind the couch.

We are able to’t wait…

Physician Who returns to BBC One on New 12 months’s Day at 6:55pm