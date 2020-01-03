January three, 2020 | three:23pm | Up to date January three, 2020 | three:24pm

The New York Instances printed a mysteriously prescient op-ed Thursday that cited an assault on Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani as a attainable situation hours earlier than the US took him out in an identical method.

The op-ed, “Hypersonic Missiles Are a Game Changer,” by Quincy Institute analyst and former Nationwide Safety Council large Steve Simon, speculated about the usage of the highly effective weapons.

“Is there an individual in an unfriendly country who cannot be apprehended? What if the former commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Qassem Soleimani, visits Baghdad for a meeting and you know the address? The temptations to use hypersonic missiles will be many,” Simon wrote.

Hours after the piece was printed, the Pentagon confirmed that Soleimani was killed in a US drone airstrike at Baghdad Worldwide Airport.

Soleimani was killed by missiles fired from a MQ-9 Reaper drone, although the kind of missile was not instantly made clear.

The Quincy Institute didn’t instantly reply to request from Fox Information, which reported the story, for a remark from Simon.