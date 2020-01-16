The next Bond after Daniel Craig will not be a woman

The producers of the James Bond movie collection have mentioned that whoever replaces Daniel Craig within the iconic position, it gained’t be a girl.

As family members who personal the rights to Bond’s cinematic outings, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have been engaged on the franchise because the 1970s.

They spoke out on the way forward for the movies with Selection, as Daniel Craig gears as much as depart 007 behind with the upcoming franchise entry No Time To Die.

Fan strategies for who might take his place have included Idris Elba (Luther) and Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), the latter of whom stars within the newest movie as a covert MI6 agent.

Within the prolonged interview, Broccoli revealed extra about who they’d think about for the coveted position.

She mentioned: “He can be of any colour, but he is male. I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.”

Notably, such a case has already occurred as soon as within the James Bond franchise, when Judi Dench took on the position of M initially portrayed by Bernard Lee adopted by Robert Brown.

No Time To Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective) and sees the return of Craig as Bond, Ben Whishaw as Q, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ralph Fiennes as M, Lea Seydoux as Dr Madeleine Swann and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter.

New additions to the solid embrace Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), rumoured to be taking part in the movie’s villain, and Ana de Armas (Knives Out) as a CIA agent who helps Bond on his mission.

No Time To Die hits UK cinemas on 2nd April 2020.