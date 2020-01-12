The northern Tory women at the front of the queue for a promotion

Boris Johnson has held a secret assembly at his nation retreat to mastermind his first main Cupboard reshuffle because the Election – with feminine MPs from his celebration’s new Northern heartlands on the head of the queue for promotion.

On Friday, whereas the media was distracted by the continued Royal disaster, the Prime Minister slipped away to Chequers, his grace-and-favour Buckinghamshire mansion, to thrash out the brand new form of his Authorities with some key Downing Avenue advisers.

The aides, who included Mr Johnson’s highly effective guru Dominic Cummings and Munira Mirza, the director of the No 10 coverage unit, mentioned the seemingly winners and losers from the reshuffle and mapped out the primary coverage priorities of the PM’s new majority authorities.

Boris Johnson has held a secret assembly at his nation retreat to mastermind his first main Cupboard reshuffle because the Election – with feminine MPs from his celebration’s new Northern heartlands on the head of the queue for promotion. One seemingly candidate is Sarah Atherton (pictured with House Secretary Priti Patel on the marketing campaign path), now the MP for Wrexham

Treasury Chief Secretary Rishi Sunak is amongst these tipped for development within the reshuffle – anticipated to be introduced after Brexit Day on the finish of this month – however query marks grasp over the way forward for Commerce Secretary Liz Truss and Legal professional Normal Geoffrey Cox.

In the meantime, No 10 aides have begun to look past January’s reshuffle to the subsequent technology of Conservative leaders.

A particular taskforce has been arrange by Mr Cummings’ shut aide Cleo Watson to ‘fast-track’ new Northern feminine Tory MPs from the 2019 consumption into key roles.

These talked about for particular consideration embrace Dehenna Davison, the 26-year-old MP for Bishop Auckland, who grew to become the primary Conservative to symbolize the constituency since its creation in 1885; and Sarah Atherton, who’s the primary Conservative to symbolize Wrexham since its creation in 1918, the primary feminine elected to symbolize the constituency, and the primary feminine Conservative elected to Westminster representing a Welsh constituency.

Ms Atherton additionally has a powerful again story. After leaving faculty at 16, she served within the Intelligence Corps and ran a micro-brewery earlier than getting into politics.

Ladies’s Minister Victoria Atkins, the MP for Louth and Horncastle in Lincolnshire, can be tipped for promotion within the imminent reshuffle.

The PM’s internal circle, together with director of communications Lee Cain and lead Brexit negotiator David Frost, spent eight hours discussing what one supply referred to as ‘a mixture of big picture strategic and political thinking and the nuts and bolts of teams and personnel’.

Ms Mirza will this week ship a letter to every Cupboard Minister containing directions concerning the coverage areas they need to prioritise over the approaching yr.

At Chequers, the group mentioned the Authorities’s technique for the Brexit commerce talks and key home insurance policies, centred on funding injections for NHS, new law-and-order reforms – together with the way to recruit the 20,000 additional police promised in the course of the Election marketing campaign – and the roll-out of a brand new Australian-style points-based immigration system.

After a sluggish begin to the yr, with Mr Johnson accused of being a ‘submarine’ Prime Minister after refusing to interrupt his Caribbean vacation to take care of the Iran disaster, No 10 sources say they planning to ‘crank up the pace of delivery’ on the insurance policies set out within the celebration’s manifesto.

Ladies’s Minister Victoria Atkins, the MP for Louth and Horncastle in Lincolnshire, can be tipped for promotion within the imminent reshuffle

However senior authorities sources say that Mr Johnson intends to be extra of a ‘hands-off’ premier who will permit Ministers to guide the responses to future crises. Even after coming back from his break in Mustique, Mr Johnson despatched Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to the Commons to symbolize the Authorities over Donald Trump’s choice to kill a number one Iranian normal.

A supply stated: ‘It won’t simply be the case with worldwide crises which coincide together with his holidays – if there are floods, count on to see the Setting Secretary. Boris needs departments to develop their experience and revel in autonomy.’

A No 10 insider added: ‘The Prime Minister will be focused on his core issues – Brexit, law and order and the NHS. Last week was deliberate and you will see him more and more as the chairman of the board.’

The supply pointed to ‘a return to Cabinet government in the more traditional sense, with Ministers more accountable for the decisions they are taking. It makes for a good government.’

Regardless of the Iran disaster being fronted by Mr Wallace and Overseas Secretary Dominic Raab, Mr Johnson gave ‘clear and very forthright instructions about the direction of travel’, based on one Cupboard Minister.

The Mail on Sunday has realized that Mr Johnson opened a gathering of his top-secret Nationwide Safety Council on Tuesday afternoon by setting out his overseas coverage views on the USA.

A supply stated: ‘He was very clear – we want to be good allies with the US but we are not going to be dragged along by them on everything or sucked into conflicts.’ One other Cupboard supply described Mr Johnson’s outlook as ‘more Wilson than Blair’ – a reference to Labour PM Harold Wilson, who saved Britain out of the warfare in Vietnam, quite than Tony Blair, who led us into battle in Iraq.

Underneath the brand new feminine taskforce, feminine employees in Downing Avenue will meet frequently with the ladies MPs to advise them on the way to climb the ministerial ranks.

A supply stated: ‘Many of these brilliant MPs did not expect to win and we have a duty of care to make sure they succeed in Westminster. We are going to be in government for at least half of the 2020s, and have a unique opportunity to change the party and Britain for good.’

The poster woman for Mr Johnson’s assault on Labour’s Northern heartlands, Ms Davison advised The Mail on Sunday in the course of the Election marketing campaign that she was simply 13 when she realized her father Dominic had been killed by a single blow to the top in a pub. Ms Davison, who was on her third bid to enter the Commons, gained Bishop Auckland with a majority of practically eight,000 votes.

A former contestant on the Channel four present Bride And Prejudice together with her fiance – 35 years her senior – she obtained help on the marketing campaign path from Mr Johnson’s girlfriend Carrie Symonds, and admitted that the ‘poster girl thing’ was most likely resulting from her tragic household story and her ‘slightly unusual demographics’.

Final evening a No10 supply stated: ‘The PM is dedicated to getting extra girls MPs in complete, and selling the Tory girls who’re already on the inexperienced benches.

‘His first Downing Avenue reception of the yr was for Tory girls MPs and feminine advisers.

‘This sits alongside his work on ladies’ training, which is able to proceed as a serious private precedence.’

Mr Johnson’s No 10 staff have additionally been canvassing opinions on the way to mark Brexit, which is able to happen at 11pm on January 31.

One choice that was thought of – extending the licensing hours into February 1 – has now been dominated out.

A supply stated: ‘We thought that it would allow Brexiteers to celebrate and Remainers to drown their sorrows, but we have now decided against it.’

Might Michael Gove develop into CEO of Authorities? Boris Johnson’s plan to develop into a ‘chairman of the board’ Prime Minister clears the way in which for the previous management contender

Harry Cole and Glen Owen for The Mail on Sunday

Boris Johnson’s plan to develop into a ‘chairman of the board’ Prime Minister – leaving to others the laborious graft of operating his administration – clears the way in which for Michael Gove to develop into the Authorities’s efficient chief govt.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster is being considered with suspicion by colleagues, who imagine that he’s ‘on manoeuvres’ to safe an expanded Whitehall fiefdom by the forthcoming reshuffle.

The formidable former management contender – who torpedoed Mr Johnson’s 2016 bid for the Tory crown – has ‘used his extensive involvement in the planning for a No-Deal Brexit to extend his tentacles throughout Whitehall’, based on one supply.

Earlier than Mr Johnson gained his Brexit deal, Mr Gove chaired the day by day XO committee in Whitehall, which developed contingency plans for a No-Deal Brexit. It gave him the facility to offer orders to any division which wanted to be prepared for the worst-case situations

‘He wants to play a key part in all the trade talks and hopes to lead the UK’s preparations for the UN local weather change summit in Glasgow later this yr.

‘He even wants to be pivotal to Boris’s levelling up agenda’.

After profitable his 80-seat majority in December, Mr Johnson stated he needed to ‘level up’ by elevating financial efficiency throughout all components of the nation.

A Cupboard Minister advised The Mail on Sunday: ‘Michael seems to want to use his No Deal planning experience to run the country for ever. He’s a little bit of a Cupboard cowboy, using over everybody else’s patch.’

The Minister added that Mr Johnson’s chief Brexit negotiator David Frost had ‘bristled’ at the concept that Mr Gove would have ‘oversight’ of his work.

November’s Glasgow local weather change summit, generally known as COP26, is designed to provide a world response to the local weather emergency.

Earlier than Mr Johnson gained his Brexit deal, Mr Gove chaired the day by day XO committee in Whitehall, which developed contingency plans for a No-Deal Brexit.

It gave him the facility to offer orders to any division which wanted to be prepared for the worst-case situations.

A supply stated: ‘Boris’s want to be a hands-off PM, as he confirmed by staying on the seashore whereas Iraq was in flames, is the proper alternative for a workaholic management freak like Michael. It means he can get his arms on every little thing from the commerce talks – each with the EU and the White Home – to the UN’s local weather change agenda.

‘Michael and Boris have always had this strange psychodrama, dating back to the time he knifed Boris, but now he is on the brink of effectively being CEO for his old foe’.

Mr Gove’s anticipated elevation means he can be vying with Overseas Secretary Dominic Raab for the bragging rights of being Mr Johnson’s No 2.