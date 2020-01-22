The number of jobs grew 3.1% from 2018: report

Toronto’s job market grew in 2019 in comparison with the earlier 12 months, in accordance with an annual employment report.

Set to be offered to a metropolis committee Wednesday, the 2019 Toronto Employment Survey says town’s workforce amounted to 1,569,800 folks, representing a 46,920 job improve from final 12 months — or three.1%.

Of these jobs, 1.2 million had been full time — a 2.eight% from final 12 months.

Half-time employment within the metropolis likewise grew, growing by four% over 2018.

“We are, at the moment, the fastest-growing city in North America,” Mayor John Tory informed the press Monday throughout a go to to a Toronto tv station.

“Taking into account the challenges we face as a fast-growing city, people want to live here, and they want to work here, and they want to invest here.”

That, he mentioned, is important to town’s future development.

Workplace jobs account for practically half of all employment within the metropolis. That’s adopted by institutional jobs (17% of all jobs,) service (13%,) retail (10%,) manufacturing (9%) and group/leisure (four%.)

2019 Survey highlights

2019 Employment: 1,569,800

Improve in employment: 46,920

Employment development: three.1%

Full-time jobs: 1,178,940 (2.eight% improve from 2018)

Half-time jobs: 390,850 (four% from 2018)

Enterprise institutions: 76,560

New companies in 2019: three,810

New workplace employment: 23,470

Workplace job development: three.2%

New institutional employment: 16,770

Institutional job development: 6.6%

New downtown jobs: 19,440

Downtown job development: three.four%

Expertise jobs in 2019: 60,408 (85% improve since 2014)

