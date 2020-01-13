The Number Ones: Barbra Streisand & amp; Neil Diamond's “You Don't Bring Me Flowers”

In The Quantity Ones, I'm reviewing each single # 1 single within the historical past of the Billboard Sizzling 100, beginning with the chart's starting, in 1958, and dealing my method up into the current.

Barbra Streisand & Neil Diamond’s “You Don't Bring Me Flowers”

HIT # 1 : December 2, 1978

STAYED AT # 1 : 2 weeks

For years, we’ve been dwelling in an period of emailed-in guest-verses and after-the-fact stapled-together remixes. That’s how hit music is made. However within the late ’70 s, musicians nonetheless recorded, as typically as not, in rooms collectively. Neil Diamond and Barbra Streisand's large duet “You Don't Bring Me Flowers” is a sometimes bombastic middle-of-the-road '70 s ballad, and there's nothing that basically units it aside from the star energy of its singers and the unusual circumstances of its creation. In its personal bizarre method, although, “You Don't Bring Me Flowers” is perhaps influential, if solely as a result of it was in all probability, in its day, the least natural # 1 single ever created.

Neil Diamond and Barbra Streisand really did report “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” in a room collectively. They have been additionally previous mates. They'd each gone to Brooklyn's Erasmus Excessive Faculty, they usually'd sung within the faculty choir collectively. However neither one actually meant to sing “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” as a duet. As an alternative, a wierd set of circumstances introduced them collectively.

Within the years after he hit # 1 with 1972 's “Song Sung Blue,” Neil Diamond was not precisely a success machine. His singles did nicely sufficient, however he solely acquired into the highest 10 as soon as within the subsequent seven years: 1974 's “Longfellow Serenade,” which peaked at # 5. (It's a 5.) As an alternative, Diamond turned an enormous dwell draw and a type of man-about-town. He took on tasks like scoring the ill-fated 1973 movie model of Jonathan Livingston Seagull . In its authentic type, “You Don't Bring Me Flowers,” like that rating, was one thing that Diamond wrote for the display screen.

Diamond had met the TV producer Norman Lear, the person behind reveals like All In The Household and Sanford And Son , at a celebration. Diamond advised Lear that he wished to report a TV theme for him. Lear was engaged on a brand new sitcom referred to as All That Glitters , a cleaning soap opera parody that happened in a world the place girls went out and labored whereas males stayed at dwelling with the youngsters. Diamond, at Lear’s request, acquired along with the married-couple songwriting duo of Alan and Marilyn Bergman. Collectively, they got here up with vaguely tongue-in-cheek lyrics for a ballad. Diamond’s narrator acts like a stereotypical lady, upset that his accomplice isn’t exhibiting the identical romantic aptitude that she as soon as did.

The unique model of “You Don't Bring Me Flowers” was solely 45 seconds lengthy, and Norman Lear didn't even use it. All That Glitters went by way of a change of tone in its improvement, and apparently the track didn't match the present anymore, so Lear changed it with a Kenny Rankin monitor. All That Glitters wasn’t successful anyway; it was solely on the air for one season. However Diamond began singing his unused sitcom theme dwell, and audiences appeared to love it, so he and the Bergmans went again and wrote an extended model of the track.

Diamond's solo model of “You Don't Bring Me Flowers” first confirmed up on his 1977 album I'm Glad You're Right here With Me Tonight . Then Diamond's previous classmate Streisand, within the midst of a loopy stage-and-screen run as one among America's hottest entertainers, lined the track, utilizing it on her 1978 LP Songbird . However these two variations of the track weren't singles, and “You Don't Bring Me Flowers” didn't take off till a Louisville radio producer made a primitive mash-up out of these two recordings.

Gary Guthrie was working on the Louisville adult-contemporary AM station WAKY, and he was going by way of a divorce. His ex liked each variations of “You Don't Bring Me Flowers,” and he was spending loads of lengthy nights at work, so he spliced ​​tapes collectively, making a remix of “You Don't Bring Me Flowers” that switched forwards and backwards between the Diamond and Streisand variations. Guthrie meant that remix as a present for his ex, however then the station began enjoying that model, and the adult-contemporary followers of Louisville evidently went nuts for it.

Quickly, different stations have been placing collectively their very own remixed variations of “You Don't Bring Me Flowers,” and report shops have been calling the stations, eager to know the way they may promote this model of the track. Guthrie despatched his remix to Columbia, which was each Diamond and Streisand’s label. Inside a few weeks, Diamond and Streisand agreed to get collectively to report a brand new model. (Afterward, Guthrie sued the label, claiming that he hadn't been paid for his concept.)

The bizarre factor in regards to the last model of “You Don't Bring Me Flowers” is that it nonetheless feels like a spliced-together remix. Streisand and Diamond would possibly've identified one another for many years, however they're wildly completely different singers. Diamond is a barker, a man who emotes by chest-out shouting. Streisand is a diva, and he or she bludgeons each track into submission by singing absolutely the hell out of each notice. “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” isn’t a pure duet; these two don't sound like they're singing to one another. As an alternative, they're each complaining the chilly, distant finish of a relationship in their very own extraordinarily divergent methods. Even when the 2 are singing the identical phrases collectively, they aren't even coming near harmonizing.

Diamond’s producer, the 4 Seasons member Bob Gaudio, says that Diamond and Streisand have been “nose to nose” after they recorded the duet, singing over nothing however a piano. Diamond and Streisand have been each busy, so the session was a last-minute rush-job. Gaudio wasn’t certain how he'd report or produce the duet, and the members of Diamond’s band waited exterior within the hallway in case Gaudio thought they have been wanted. However Gaudio figured that he'd captured one thing magic in that room.

If Gaudio had simply left the track as a voices-and-piano scenario, perhaps he would've had one thing, although I doubt it. As an alternative, he later added gloopy melodramatic strings all around the track, pushing it even additional into the realm of tackily sentimental fluff. Even when judged in opposition to different '70 s easy-listening heartbreak ballads, “You Don't Deliver Me Flowers ”is a tricky grasp.

Streisand and Diamond each have cool voices, they usually each attempt arduous, however they sing previous one another. Streisand keens and quavers and does her elegant-cursive curlicue factor. Diamond declaims. Streisand sounds halfway-convincingly heartbroken. Diamond principally simply sounds pissed off. Alongside the way in which, we lose all sense that this was ever alleged to be a playful sitcom track. The top consequence expresses nothing. It simply fills the air with tinny, generic grandeur.

It was large, in fact. Streisand was in her imperial interval, and perhaps folks simply appreciated listening to her share the highlight with any person. Diamond, already doing fairly nicely for himself, acquired a pleasant little profession bump out of it. Diamond stored touchdown huge hit singles nicely into the early '80 s, although he by no means acquired again to # 1 once more. (Not as an artist, anyway. He’ll be again on this column as a songwriter.) Streisand, in the meantime, continued to reign for some time longer. We'll see her once more on this column.

GRADE: 2 / 10

