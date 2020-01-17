The Number Ones: Bee Gees ’” Too Much Heaven “

In The Quantity Ones, I'm reviewing each single # 1 single within the historical past of the Billboard Scorching 100, beginning with the chart's starting, in 1958, and dealing my means up into the current.

Bee Gees – “Too Much Heaven”

HIT # 1 : January 6, 1979

STAYED AT # 1 : 2 weeks

You couldn't observe up the Saturday Evening Fever soundtrack. It wasn't doable. That album, the highest-selling of all of 1978, was a real cultural phenomenon that launched 4 # 1 singles – three carried out by the Bee Gees, one merely written by the group. If the Bee Gees had disappeared perpetually after Fever , they’d’ve nonetheless left their marks. As an alternative, the Bee Gees went into the lab, labored for months straight on their follow-up, tinkered with their sound, and returned on the high of the following 12 months.

The situations had been just about good for Spirits Having Flown , the album that the Bee Gees launched in January of 1979, to flop spectacularly. The general public ought to've been totally sick of them by then – their screechy yelps, their voluminous hair, their vaguely terrifying enamel, their typically nonsensical lyrics. As an alternative, Spirits Having Flown was one other blockbuster. It launched three straight # 1 singles, the primary of which was the Bee Gees' try and remind the general public that they weren't only a disco group. The crash would come, however it wouldn’t come but.

The Bee Gees launched “Too Much Heaven” 9 months after “Night Fever.” On the time, that was an extended break between singles for such an on-fire group. Barry Gibb-written songs stored popping out, after all. And the Bee Gees starred in Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Membership Band , a infamous box-office bomb launched in the summertime of 1978. The Bee Gees' supervisor and mastermind Robert Stigwood had the concept for a rock-opera celebration of the already-classic Beatles album that was barely a decade outdated at that time, and the Bee Gees clumsily acted by the obscure narrative that had been constructed for them. The film bricked laborious, however the Bee Gees nonetheless managed to bounce again from it. (The flop didn't harm Stigwood, both. He'd additionally produced Grease , the largest box-office hit of 1978, which spun off a pair of # 1 singles too.)

For “Too Much Heaven,” their massive follow-up single, the Bee Gees discovered a fairly good technique to stave off overexposure and create public goodwill: The all-star charity live performance. Years after George Harrison staged the Live performance For Bangladesh at Madison Sq. Backyard, the Bee Gees invited to ton of different massive pop acts of the second – ABBA, Donna Summer time, Rod Stewart – to play the Music For UNICEF Live performance on the United Nations Basic Meeting . The present was broadcast on TV, and a soundtrack album got here out later.

I don’t know if the Music For UNICEF Live performance was a real expression of concern for the world’s kids or a canny PR stunt. Possibly it was each. In any case, it gave the group loads of good PR, and tons of different superstars have tried comparable strikes within the a long time since. Once they introduced the present, the Bee Gees pledged to donate all the cash from their subsequent single to UNICEF. That single was “Too Much Heaven,” and it was # 1 by the point the live performance aired.

“Too Much Heaven” is, very consciously, not a disco tune. As an alternative, it's a giant, gloopy ballad filled with grand thrives. The Bee Gees introduced within the Chicago horn part for the tune, they usually add a sure smoothed-out sheen to a gaggle that was already lots smoothed-out. In the meantime, the Bee Gees themselves multi-track their very own voices into oblivion. On the refrain, you may apparently hear 27 voices – most of that are simply Barry Gibb – singing in concord .

On “Too Much Heaven,” the Bee Gees don't have an excessive amount of to say. It's a love tune, clearly. Nevertheless it's additionally a nice instance of the trio's weird-as-hell lyrics. As soon as once more, Barry Gibb sings phrases that appear to be they've been run by Google Translate a number of instances: “Everything we are will never die … Oh, you make my world a sunny day / Are you just a dream to fade away?” There's one thing barely compelling about simply how indirect these traces are. They trace at a depth that in all probability isn't there.

In its means, “Too Much Heaven” calls again to the Bee Gees ’pre-disco balladeer days. There’s not an entire lot of rhythm to the tune, and there’s no pleasure in any way. I typically discover the Bee Gees fairly boring on this mode. However “Too Much Heaven” has at the least one factor that the pre-disc Bee Gees didn't: Barry Gibb’s falsetto. That falsetto will get a hell of a exercise on “Too Much Heaven.” By the point the tune hits its massive, cathartic finale, Barry is just about doing an inhuman car-alarm howl. Even within the context of a tune as sleepy as this, it's fairly spectacular.

In spite of everything that, the Bee Gees' win streak was intact. We are going to see them on this column once more.

GRADE: 5 / 10

BONUS BEATS: Right here's the scene from Kevin Smith's 2001 movie Jay And Silent Bob Strike Again the place Jay discusses stealing a monkey whereas listening to “Too Much Heaven”:

BONUS BONUS BEATS: On Snoop Dogg's 2008 single “Those Gurlz,” producers DJ Quik and Teddy Riley sampled “Too Much Heaven.” Right here's the video:

(“Those Gurlz” didn’t chart. Snoop Dogg will ultimately seem on this column. Teddy Riley may even be right here as a producer and as a member of Blackstreet. As a producer, DJ Quik's highest-charting single is Fact Hurts' 2002 Rakim collab “Addictive,” which peaked at # 9. It'a a 10.)