The Number Ones: Exile's “Kiss You All Over”

In The Quantity Ones, I'm reviewing each single # 1 single within the historical past of the Billboard Sizzling 100, beginning with the chart's starting, in 1958, and dealing my method up into the current.

Exile – “Kiss You All Over”

HIT # 1 : September 30, 1978

STAYED AT # 1 : four weeks

“Kiss You All Over” is a track and not using a style. That used to occur with '70 s hits, mysterious concoctions that might conceivably match right into a half-dozen radio codecs. These songs, nevertheless, weren’t normally this placing of their rootlessness. Think about: “Kiss You All Over” is a sex-jam that's about midway between gentle rock and disco, with a guitar riff ripped straight from Sizzling Chocolate's 1975 pop-soul hit “You Sexy Thing.” (“You Sexy Thing” peaked at # three; it's a 9.)

However the individuals who made “Kiss You All Over” had nothing to do with gentle rock, disco, or pop-soul. As a substitute, the track got here from the UK's main bubble-glam songwriting group, and it was recorded by a Kentucky band who would later turn into nation stars. The observe is a tiny little melting pot unto itself.

Exile began out within the early '60 s as a band of highschool college students from Richmond, Kentucky. They began out taking part in covers in golf equipment and bars because the Exiles, and finally they joined Dick Clark's Caravan Of Stars tour, the place they backed up established teen idols like Brian Hyland. The Exiles landed a few report contracts and put out a number of singles, however nothing clicked till Mike Chapman, an Australian producer who'd not too long ago relocated to Los Angeles, dug their demo tape out of a pile and preferred it sufficient to fly to Kentucky and watch them play on the opening of an house advanced.

Chapman had gotten his begin in London, the place he and songwriting associate Nicky Chinn cranked out UK hits for folks like Candy, Mud, Smokie, and Suzi Quatro. A few of these songs had been even hits within the US. Candy's 1972 Chinn / Chapman banger “Little Willy” peaked at # three within the US, whereas 1973 's “The Ballroom Blitz” made it to # 5. (“Little Willy” is a 9, and “The Ballroom Blitz” is a 10. ) Chapman preferred the concept that the Exiles wrote their very own songs, however when Chapman signed the Exiles and adjusted their title to Exile, he and Chinn nonetheless took over songwriting duties.

“Kiss You All Over” was apparently impressed by Barry White, although it sounds nothing like Barry White. When Chapman talked to Billboard in regards to the track in 1978, he just about precisely nailed it, saying that the track “is very much about what music in the US is all about in 1978. It's MOR soft rock, slightly disco though not pure disco, and has a sensuous lyric line that Americans love. “Chapman thought that he needed to tailor the track to American tastes, since People cared extra about lyrics than European listeners did. However his “Kiss You All Over” lyrics – “When I get home, babe, gonna light your fire / All day, I've been thinking about you, babe / You're my one desire” – are usually not precisely poetry.

So “Kiss You All Over” is explicitly a intercourse track and implicitly an oral intercourse track. (That must be what “kiss you all over” means, proper?) The track has that basic disco thump to it, however it's gradual and tender, and it's not constructed for dancing. Exile singer Jimmy Stokley managed to promote the candy nothings, drawling them in a heavy Southern twang that means nation music with out ever diving into it. He is aware of that what he's singing is foolish, however he doesn't appear to thoughts.

Chapman may need triangulated “Kiss You All Over” too properly for 1978 America. The track was a large hit, and but it left no actual lasting cultural impression. It should’ve blurred into the wallpaper in 1978. There's no actual character to it. As a substitute, it's only a generically nice little amble. The one factor I actually like is the second on the refrain the place every thing builds. Stokley sings that he'll hold doing stuff to you “till the night closes in,” and immediately he's bought some urgency in his voice. Then the remainder of the band repeats that line, a few of them singing excessive and nearly squeaky. There's some Barry Gibb in that second. There could be some glam rock, too.

Exile by no means bought wherever close to the highest 10 once more after “Kiss You All Over. ”Their follow-up singles bricked, and Stokley left the band in 1980. (He died of hepatitis 5 years later.) When Stokley give up, Exile changed him with fellow Kentucky native Les Taylor and rebranded themselves as a rustic act. This turned out to be a smart move. Exile had an amazing run of chart-topping nation hits by the ’80 s. They’re nonetheless taking part in right this moment.

Chapman, in the meantime, was simply getting began. He went on to a hell of a profession as a brand new wave producer, and we'll see a complete lot of his work on this column.

GRADE: 6 / 10

BONUS BEATS: Right here's Adam Sandler singing “Kiss You All Over” into an intercom within the 1996 film Completely satisfied Gilmore :

(Adam Sandler has by no means had a prime – 10 hit as a recording artist. His highest-charting single, 1996 's “The Chanukah Music,” peaked at # 80.)