The Number Ones: Frankie Valli's “Grease”

In The Quantity Ones, I'm reviewing each single # 1 single within the historical past of the Billboard Scorching 100, beginning with the chart's starting, in 1958, and dealing my manner up into the current.

Frankie Valli – “Grease”

HIT # 1 : August 26, 1978

STAYED AT # 1 : 2 weeks

Frankie Valli and Barry Gibb are in all probability the 2 biggest white-soul falsetto howlers in rock historical past. Within the pre-British Invasion days of the early '60 s, Valli and his 4 Seasons constructed on the doo-wop blueprint and added in cats-fucking squeaks, changing into one in every of that period's defining acts within the course of. Greater than a decade later, Barry Gibb found his personal higher register and utilized it to disco, making kicked-in-the-dick screeches into blockbuster leisure.

So that you'd suppose team-up from Frankie Valli and Barry Gibb can be an all-time scream-off, a psychedelic kaleidoscope of inexplicably assured helium squeals. As an alternative, Frankie Valli sings the tune in what passes for a traditional voice. It's simply bizarre . Think about if Al Pacino and Robert De Niro acquired collectively in 1995 – to not make an all-time-great cops- and-robbers movie however to start out a juggling act. However that's “Grease.”

“Grease” is a wierd little phenomenon throughout, for causes that transcend Valli's determination to sing it in a voice that sounds nothing like an air-raid siren. It's the opening theme from 1978 's greatest film, a Broadway adaptation constructed on nostalgia for the early rock 'n' roll was. And but Valli, who first turned an enormous success within the period instantly after the one depicted in Grease , doesn't do something to name again to that period. As an alternative, Barry Gibb has written him a slick and unusual aquarian disco quantity about, like, generational confusion. “Grease,” the tune, seems in Grease , the film, however it principally has nothing to do with Grease .

Perhaps Grease producer and Bee Gees label boss Robert Stigwood was simply making use of a lesson he'd discovered from producing Saturday Night time Fever : When you're going to offer the general public a film the place John Travolta does an entire lot of dancing, it helps to promote it with Bee Gees songs. These two films are nothing alike; Saturday Night time Fever is a deeply miserable modern social-realist drama, whereas Grease is a proudly foolish period-piece musical. However apparently the identical technique labored each occasions, since each films and soundtrack albums had been blockbusters.

In Grease , Valli's tune performs through the opening credit, soundtracking a collection of cartoon photographs of '50 s life: Elvis, hula hoops, hair glop. The animation is crude and ugly, made to appear to be late – '60 s underground comics or Schoolhouse Rock . It pulses to the beat of the tune, which sounds nothing like all of the songs that seem later within the film. Perhaps the concept was to slowly sweep the viewers again into that point interval – to offer them one thing modern whereas they adjusted their aesthetic sensibilities. I don't know. I'm reaching. It's some weird shit.

Barry Gibb wrote “Grease” whereas he and the opposite Bee Gees had been filming Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Membership Band , Stigwood’s disastrous-flop movie-musical model of the Beatles album. Barry was awfully busy in these days, and I can't think about he put an excessive amount of thought into “Grease,” given how little it has to do with the precise movie that it soundtracks. My greatest guess is that Stigwood requested Gibb to put in writing a tune referred to as “Grease” with out telling him a single factor about film. So we get profoundly meaningless stuff like this: “Grease is the word, is the word that you heard / It's got a groove, it's got a meaning / Grease is the time, is the place, is the motion / Grease is the way we are feeling. “It’s?

Perhaps Gibb was desirous about some slippery sense of actuality. If “Grease” says something, it's a free musing a couple of misplaced and adrift era: “This is a life of illusion, a life of control / Mixed with confusion – what we're doing here?” I don't know! Frankie Valli doesn't sound like he is aware of, both. He appears like he's singing phrases in a international language. There's no expression in his voice. He’s simply announcing phrases.

Valli was coming off of a outstanding late-career run when he recorded “Grease.” He'd emerged from psychedelic-era obscurity, hitting # 1 with the solo 1975 soft-rock ballad “My Eyes Adored You” and with the 1976 nostalgia-dazed 4 Seasons doo-wop disco quantity “December, 1963 (Oh, What A Night time). “However even after that, he was with no label, so he jumped on the likelihood to work with an on-top-of- the-world Barry Gibb. Afterward, Valli stated that he was supplied the selection of singing the Grease theme tune or showing within the film, singing the tune “Magnificence Faculty Dropout.” Valli picked the former, and his fellow early – '60 s chart- topper Frankie Avalon took the “Magnificence Faculty Dropout” position.

Barry Gibb co-produced “Grease” together with his ordinary Bee Gees collaborators, Albhy Galuten and Karl Richardson. Gibb additionally sings backup on the tune; his is the one falsetto we hear. And Gibb isn't the one late – '70 s celebrity on the observe; he additionally invited his Sgt. Pepper’s forged Peter Frampton in to play guitar. (Frampton's highest-charting single, 1977 's “I'm In You,” peaked at # 2. It's a four.) However you may't actually hear something particularly Frampton-ish in “Grease,” and you’ll barely hear something particularly Valli, both.

As an alternative, “Grease” is, roughly, a Bee Gees tune that wasn't adequate for the Saturday Night time Fever soundtrack. There are good issues about it; I just like the sidelong almost-funky beat, and the opening horn-burst is fairly thrilling. Valli was shedding his listening to when he recorded the tune; it could be restored in an operation a few years later. Perhaps that's why he by no means actually busts out the excessive notes. As an alternative, he sings the entire thing in a kind of pinched tenor, a not-as-good model of what Gibb himself would possibly’ve completed with it.

Grease was the highest-grossing movie of 1978, and the Bee Gees had been the dominant group of the day. With out each of these issues, I can't think about a replacement-level Barry Gibb tune like “Grease” hitting # 1. However it exists on the intersection of some completely different cultural phenomena, so perhaps the document consumers of 1978 had been helpless earlier than it. Valli has stated that there’s no manner Barry Gibb would’ve given him the tune if he’d identified how massive it was going to be.

Frankie Valli by no means landed one other high – 10 hit after “Grease,” however it's fairly wonderful that he managed to chart that late, attending to # 1 16 years after he'd first arrived there with the 4 Seasons' “Sherry.” Within the years forward, Valli would dabble in performing, taking part in mob bosses on Miami Vice and The Sopranos . And he'd turn into the topic of his personal Broadway musical. Jersey Boys , the present in regards to the 4 Seasons, opened on Broadway in 2005, and it ran for 14 years. Clint Eastwood made it right into a film in 2014. I do know Frankie Valli's doing simply effective. Barry Gibb, in the meantime, will probably be again on this column once more.

GRADE: four / 10

BONUS BEATS: Prince Paul sampled the “Grease” horn break on De La Soul's 1991 single “A Curler Skating Jam Named 'Saturdays.'” Right here's that tune's video:

(De La Soul have by no means had a high – 10 hit. Their highest-charting single, 1989 's “Me Myself And I,” peaked at # 34. They also rapped on Gorillaz '”Really feel Good Inc.,” which peaked at # 14 in 2005.)

BONUS BONUS BEATS: Right here's Mike Patton singing a little bit of “Grease” on Mr. Bungle's 1991 tune “Quote Unquote (Travolta)”:

(Mr. Bungle have by no means had a high – 10 hit, both.However Patton's different band Religion No Extra peaked at # 9 with 1989 's “Epic.” That one is a 10.)

BONUS BONUS BONUS BEATS: J Dilla apparently favored “Grease” a lot that he sampled it repeatedly – often the echoing “it's the phrase, it's the phrase” bit from the refrain – over time. Hear:

BONUS BONUS BONUS BONUS BEATS: Right here's Jessie J singing “Grease” initially of the 2016 Fox live-musical particular Grease Stay :

(Jessie J's highest-charting US single, the 2014 Ariana Grande / Nicki Minaj collab “Bang Bang, “Peaked at # three. It's a 7.)