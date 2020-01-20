The Number Ones: Rod Stewart's “Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?”

In The Quantity Ones, I'm reviewing each single # 1 single within the historical past of the Billboard Scorching 100, beginning with the chart's starting, in 1958, and dealing my means up into the current.

Rod Stewart – “Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?”

HIT # 1 : February 10, 1979

STAYED AT # 1 : four weeks

When the Rolling Stones went disco, they made positive to not go too disco. “Miss You,” the Rolling Stones' # 1 hit from 1978, discovered a method to inject the beat of that second with the sex-drunk blues-slither of the band's traditional materials. “Miss You” made sense . It discovered frequent floor between disco's syncopated strut and the very completely different type of syncopated strut that the Stones had already been doing for years.

Rod Stewart didn’t give a fuck about any of that. When Rod Stewart went disco, he went totally, shamelessly disco. He the place proper in. “Da Ya Think I'm Sexy ?,” Stewart's third # 1 single, is a deeply foolish and tawdry tune, however that's totally consistent with the Rod Stewart mentality. Stewart had come from the identical authenticity-fetishizing London blues-rock scene that had nurtured the Stones, however even in his earliest days, he was a drunken fuck-happy party-monster. If Rod Stewart might make an enormous hit tune about partying and fucking, he was going to do it, and he wasn't going to fret an excessive amount of about what his outdated followers considered it.

There’s a flirtiness in “Maggie May,” Stewart’s first # 1, that you just don’t hear in too a lot of his contemporaries. And Stewart was, in any case, the man who sang, “Spread your wings and let me come inside” on “Tonight's The Night (Gonna Be Alright),” the huge smash from 1976. So after all Rod Stewart was going to go full disco. “Da Ya Think I'm Sexy ?,” in its personal means, made as a lot sense as “Miss You.”

Actually, “Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?” Was, no less than in some methods, a direct response to “Miss You.” “Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?” Has three credited songwriters, however the one who had essentially the most to do with the tune was Carmine Appice, Stewart's drummer. Appice had previously been a part of Vanilla Fudge, the heavy '60 s psych-rockers who helped clear the way in which for steel. (Vanilla Fudge's highest-charting single, their 1968 cowl of the Supremes' “You Keep Me Hangin 'On, “peaked at # 6. It's a 7.) Appice just lately informed Songfacts that Stewart was within the studio, speaking about how he wished a tune like” Miss You. “So Appice went residence and tried to write down him one.

Appice bought collectively together with his pal Duane Hitchings, who had his personal studio. Utilizing keyboards and drum machines, the 2 of them put collectively an early model of the monitor. They introduced it to Stewart, who got here up with the refrain. A few years in the past, Hitchings stated in an interview that he thought the tune was “a spoof on disco” and on “cocaine lounge lizards.” And possibly there’s some ironic detachment to the tune. However then, Stewart made a fairly convincing cocaine lounge lizard himself.

“Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?” Isn't about Stewart, although he was fairly clearly involved with whether or not folks thought he was horny. (This was across the time that Stewart, in a transfer that may show prescient, began teasing his hair out and sporting spandex.) As an alternative, “Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?” Is a narrative tune. Two folks lock eyes throughout a dancefloor. They're each nervous, however apparently they're not that nervous, since they each ultimately find yourself on the man's house.

Stewart tells a lot of the story in little snatches of dialogue, and we're undecided who says what. One in every of them asks for a dime to cellphone their mom. One in every of them tells the opposite to loosen up, child, as a result of now they're on their lonesome. When the person apologizes that he's out of tea and occasional, one in every of them suggests watching the early film. We don't know which ones is speaking on the refrain, making requests of the opposite: “If you want my body, and you think I'm sexy, come on, honey, tell me so.” It might be both one . It doesn't matter.

Stewart is taking clear pleasure in seeing these two get collectively and begin fucking: “Don't you simply know precisely what they're considering?” And we all know the person within the story isn't Rod Stewart himself as a result of it's inconceivable to think about Stewart being nervous or appearing shy. There's a pleasant prurience to the tune. Stewart, at all times attractive himself, is blissful to see different folks being attractive and getting what they need. It's shameless.

The songwriting itself is shameless, too, albeit otherwise. After “Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?” Got here out, the Brazilian musician Jorge Ben Jor sued, claiming that the refrain melody had come from “Taj Mahal,” a 1972 tune he'd written in honor of the American bluesman. Stewart, who'd been to Rio's Carnival in 1978, later admitted that he'd heard the tune and unintentionally stolen from it, calling it “unconscious plagiarism.” Stewart settled the lawsuit and agreed to donate all the only's proceeds to UNICEF. (He’d simply performed on the Bee Gees ’all-star Music For UNICEF Live performance.)

Stewart additionally admitted that he'd stolen the tune's synth riff from Bobby Womack's 1975 tune “If You Want My Love (Put Something Down On It).” This was straight-up plagiarism, not the unconscious type. Stewart figured that the riff wasn’t important to the melody of the tune, so Womack couldn’t sue. Womack didn’t sue, so Stewart bought away with that one. (Bobby Womack's highest-charting tune was his 1974 model of “Lookin 'For A Love, “A tune he'd first recorded in 1962 together with his group the Valentinos. The 1974 “Lookin 'For A Love” peaked at # 10, and it's an eight.)

There are all types of causes to get mad about “Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?”: The unabashed sellout transfer of the blues-rock howler going full disco, the eyebrow-wiggling sleaze of it, the extremely -glossy manufacturing, the willingness to steal from not one however two different folks's songs. Folks hated “Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?” For all these causes. And I prefer it for all the identical causes. Anybody prepared to get that flagrantly vulgar instructions my respect.

“Da Ya Think I'm Sexy ?,” I’ll argue, is a fairly nice piece of cheesy, insincere disco. The bass, from Jamaican session musician Phil Chen, is a full wobble-strut that elevates the tune greater than it most likely deserves. The guitars sidle and strut. Stewart makes higher use of that synth line than Bobby Womack did, and producer Tom Dowd makes it sound like champagne sloshing out of glasses and marking shag carpets. I really like all of the goofy little touches, like Stewart hooting out an owww! simply earlier than the smooth-jazz sax solo hits, or like Stewart rasp-mumbling many of the strains on the verses relatively than full-on singing them. It is a low cost, sticky, deeply synthetic piece of music, and it by no means goals to be something however that. It does the job.

Rod Stewart went full disco, however he didn't discover his voice throughout the style the way in which his fellow '60 s-vintage Englishmen within the Bee Gees had accomplished. Disco didn’t give Stewart a brand new lease on his profession or something. However this labored out fairly properly for Stewart, longevity-wise. When the disco backlash hit, it sucked the Bee Gees down with it, however Rod Stewart endured. He'd already been making movies for years, and he'd gotten fairly good at it. (The lady within the “Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?” Video was Lillian Muller, Playboy 's Playmate Of The 12 months in 1976. In a while, she'd star in Van Halen's Scorching For Instructor “video.) So Stewart was fairly well-positioned when MTV hit.

Stewart saved making prime – 10 hits all by the '80 s, however “Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?” turned out to be his final # 1 hit as a solo artist. Rod Stewart will return to this column, however not for some time, and he received't get there on his personal.

GRADE: 7 / 10

