The O.C. revival ruled out by Fox entertainment boss

Ever for the reason that fourth and ultimate sequence of The O.C. drew to an in depth greater than a decade in the past, followers of the hit teen drama have been clamouring for a reunion.

Sadly, Fox leisure president Michael Thorn has mentioned return for the present shouldn’t be presently forthcoming.

Thorn informed Deadline, “The O.C. will not happen despite my deep passion for it to come back. No one is available, unfortunately. I would be lying if I said ‘I didn’t ask’ every June.”

His feedback adopted claims made by sequence creator Josh Schwartz – who was additionally the brains behind Gossip Woman – that the story had reached its pure conclusion when it stopped airing in 2007.

He mentioned final yr, “We were asked about doing a return to The O.C. to see those kids grown up. For us, that was a very, very singular story. We felt like we completed that tale by the end.”

The present informed the story of Ryan Atwood (Ben McKenzie), an adolescent who’s adopted and pursues a sequence of relationships alongside his foster brother Seth (Adam Brody). It additionally starred Rachel Bilson, Mischa Barton, Peter Gallagher and Kelly Rowan.