The Ocean At The End Of The Lane review: An imaginatively brilliant piece of storytelling

The Ocean At The Finish Of The Lane

Dorfman stage, Nationwide Theatre Till January 25, 2hrs 20minutes

That is, in locations, full-on scary. It has a narrative with hideous winged creatures that circle their human prey; an enormous, obscene insect that crawls throughout the stage; a human hand that shoots out of surprising locations.

The stuff of nightmares is simply part of Katy Rudd’s eerie, stunning manufacturing of Neil Gaiman’s 2013 fantasy novel. It begins with a person, at his father’s wake wandering off down the lane by his former household house.

That is the place, aged 12, he befriended Lettie (Marli Siu), the native farm lady and a part of a coven of rural white witches whose duckpond is a watery portal into one other universe.

What follows is a flashback to the person’s boyhood within the Eighties. His mum has died, leaving him along with his bolshie child sister and his just-about-coping father who all the time burns the toast.

Then a lodger arrives. Ursula (performed with a beaming Colgate smile by Pippa Nixon) is enjoyable and aromatic, however she seems to be as a lot a bit of labor as Mrs Coulter in Philip Pullman’s His Darkish Supplies.

It is a play of mind-control, the invasion of evil, and the fantasy parts of Gaiman’s novel are combined with the emotional actuality of a bereaved household struggling to maintain going.

A high solid consists of Samuel Blenkin because the nerdy boy, and Justin Salinger (each above) as the daddy who commits a stunning act of kid abuse that absolutely justifies the present’s 12-plus score

The terrific puppetry – conjuring a bestial otherworld – is by Samuel Wyer and Finn Caldwell. Steven Hoggett’s thrilling motion work has people defying the legal guidelines of physics.

A high solid consists of Samuel Blenkin because the nerdy boy, Josie Walker as a bizarre and smart matriarch, and Justin Salinger as the daddy who – with out realizing it – commits a stunning act of kid abuse that absolutely justifies the present’s 12-plus score.

It’s an imaginatively good piece of storytelling with a ridiculously quick run. It would absolutely be again.