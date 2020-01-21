The Once Nintendo Switch-Exclusive Little Town Hero is Coming to PS4 in Japan This Spring

Recreation Freak developed Little City Hero is now not a Swap unique and might be making its option to HEARALPUBLICIST four consoles later this spring. It initially launched for the Nintendo handheld hybrid in October 2019, however will now be increasing its attain when it heads to Japanese PS4s on April 23, 2020. A Western launch hasn’t but been introduced. This marks one of many few situations of the studio creating a sport for a Sony platform, since most of its video games have been unique to Nintendo, with a handful of exceptions. The corporate is finest identified for its long-running Pokémon RPG collection.

Little City Hero is described as a turn-based RPG, very similar to the beloved Pokémon RPG video games, however ditches the grind of amassing monsters throughout an expansive land. As a substitute, it focuses on boss fights and emphasizes strategic gameplay, very similar to a tabletop card/board sport. In accordance with Nintendo, it options “compact story progression designed with the busy gamer in mind.” The sport takes place from the attitude of a younger boy, who’s tasked with battling monsters to guard his “little town” (therefore the identify).

The PS4 model of Little City Hero might be printed by Wet Frog, and can launch in bodily and digital codecs. There’s no phrase on whether or not or not the sport will launch for PS4 within the West, so that you might need to import a duplicate from Japan (or get the Swap model) should you plan on taking part in.

Developer Recreation Freak has primarily targeted on its long-running Pokémon collection, which began on the Recreation Boy in 1996. Since then, we’ve seen over a dozen entries within the collection, spanning a number of generations of Nintendo platforms with hundreds of thousands of copies bought worldwide. Little City Hero is critical as one of many developer’s first video games of main consequence to launch exterior of the Pokémon collection. Sadly, the sport didn’t make a lot of a splash from a vital standpoint, receiving blended opinions throughout numerous retailers. Although, it did garner reward for its distinctive battle system and music composed by Undertale developer Toby Fox.

