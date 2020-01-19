The one lesson I’ve learned from life: Amanda Mealing says always live within your means

By Lorraine Fisher for the Day by day Mail

Revealed: 17:45 EST, 19 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:52 EST, 19 January 2020

Actor Amanda Mealing, 52, is finest identified for her position as Casualty’s Connie Beauchamp. She lives in Cardiff together with her author husband Richard Sainsbury, and their sons Milo, 20, and Otis, 17.

I’ve been performing all my life — from the age of six. At 23 I used to be in Alan Bleasdale’s TV sequence Jake’s Progress, incomes the identical weekly wage I’m now. However once I bought married seven years later, I used to be roughly £10,000 in debt. I’d made the error of considering the large sums I’d been paid would by no means finish.

Rising up, cash was all the time tight — my mom labored three jobs to get me by means of stage faculty — however legally my mother and father needed to put away three-quarters of what I earned on programmes equivalent to Grange Hill, so, at 18, I immediately had entry to some huge cash. That wrong-footed me, and I didn’t hearken to my mother and father, who informed me to watch out with it. I handled folks to holidays, I purchased designer garments, I lived the excessive life. I didn’t spend money on property or something like that.

Amanda Mealing (pictured), 52, from Cardiff, who’s finest identified for starring as Connie Beauchamp in Casualty, revealed how she learnt to stay inside her means

Then the roles dried up, however I used to be nonetheless spending in the identical method.

Once I met my husband Richard, he couldn’t perceive how I might have earned that a lot cash however nonetheless be in debt. However in addition to an accountant who gave me dangerous recommendation, I used to be dreadful at managing my funds — spending cash as a substitute of placing it apart for tax.

Richard kindly paid off my money owed and, due to this, we began our married life with completely nothing.

I realized to stay inside my means and even now I’m frugal; £100 remains to be rather a lot to me. However that’s no dangerous factor as in my business, there aren’t any ensures: I could also be working now, however I’ll by no means work once more. Working with WaterAid I’ve seen first hand how a small sum of money can positively change somebody’s life.

I’ve purchased my kids as much as perceive the worth of cash. My eldest all the time cherished Lego however I’d make him do jobs to pay for the following piece he wished. He’s at college now and managing his cash properly.

I feel it’s a useful life lesson. If you happen to’re fortunate sufficient to be working, don’t assume cash is neverending.

Amanda is supporting WaterAid’s Entry Denied marketing campaign as a part of her position as ambassador for the worldwide charity (wateraid.org).