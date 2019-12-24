The one scene that links all of the Star Wars trilogies together

The Skywalker Saga stands as an unprecedented cinematic achievement: 9 movies, three trilogies, 42 years, and one epic wrestle between the Mild and the Darkish. The sequence is the final word style mashup, combining components of fantasy and science fiction with a heavy dose of samurai photos akin to Akira Kurosawa’s The Hidden Fortress, which was a direct inspiration on the primary movie — , the one which fully upended popular culture in 1977, serving to to create the very concept of the summer time blockbuster and giving rise to a completely new breed of devoted fandom.

In fact, there are themes that hyperlink every trilogy: the character of household, whether or not we’re certain by destiny, and the that means of sacrifice, to call just a few. However as many followers know, the trilogies are additionally linked by one thing else: one explicit shot, framed in a really particular method, that seems no less than as soon as in every trilogy, 4 occasions in whole. In three of those scenes, Luke Skywalker is current — and within the fourth and last one, he may as nicely be.

Let’s check out the scenes that hyperlink every Star Wars trilogy — unique, prequel and sequel — to one another. Please be suggested that spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comply with.