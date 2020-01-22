‘The Onion’ Looks Back On The Hall-Of-Fame Career Of A-Rod’s Teammate

- The A.V. Membership
A-Rod Asks Jeter ‘Is This Heaven?’ Whereas Enjoying Recreation Of Catch
Fan Steals Derek Jeter From Yankee Stadium
Derek Jeter Makes Simple Play Look Simple
Derek Jeter Honored For Having Fewer Hits Than Harold Baines
Yankees Re-Signal Widespread Mascot Derek Jeter
Derek Jeter Rejects Transfer To Outfield By Reminding Yankees That He’s Derek Fucking Jeter
Derek Jeter Simply 6 Squib Grounders, Shallow Bloops Away From three,000 Hits
Derek Jeter Relieved He Can Go Again To Not Hitting Ball
Derek Jeter Admits He Solely Performs The Recreation The Proper Approach For The Pussy
MRI Reveals Derek Jeter Nonetheless Has Couple Shitty Seasons Left In Him
Derek Jeter Shatters Ankle In 148 Locations After Making an attempt To Take Discipline
Yankees Warn Eduardo Nunez To Cease Displaying Up Derek Jeter By Making Routine Performs At Shortstop
Derek Jeter Transferred To 60,000 Day DL
Yankees Honor Derek Jeter, Retire His Quantity, Forcibly Take away Him From Stadium
Derek Jeter Proclaims 2012 Will Be His Last Respectable Season
Derek Jeter: ‘I Will Never Enter This Part Of The City Again’
Derek Jeter Denies Tanking Allegations After Marlins Discipline four Gamers
Derek Jeter Simply Going To Go Forward And Rely Stray Cats In Marlins Attendance Determine
