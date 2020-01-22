The original Lorena Bobbitt: San Jose housewife chopped off her husband’s penis in 1907

By Jennifer Smith For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 16:30 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 16:32 EST, 22 January 2020

Lengthy earlier than Lorena Bobbitt made international headlines by infamously castrating her husband, a San Jose housewife did the identical factor to her dishonest partner.

For years, Lorena’s title has been synonymous with the theme. She attacked her husband John in 1993 whereas he slept after apparently snapping in a rage following years of rape and home abuse.

Eighty-six years earlier, 31-year-old Bertha Boronda attacked her husband in an analogous manner, albeit with much less subtle expertise.

She took her husband Frank’s straight razor to his penis after he returned residence demanding intercourse having deserted her for weeks on finish with different ladies.

Bertha Boronda was jailed in 1908, the 12 months after she sliced off her husband’s penis together with his flat razor

Bertha then fled their residence, sporting a swimsuit that belonged to her brother. She managed to evade police for just a few hours then was taken into custody.

Her story is being retold now in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of her demise.

Based on SF Gate, Bertha had no reminiscence of the maiming when she was interviewed by the police.

She mentioned she ‘blacked out’ after asking Frank whether or not or not he nonetheless liked her.

His response was to ask her for intercourse.

Bertha was his second spouse. He had been embroiled in one other scandal together with his first partner when she tried to kill herself by ingesting chloroform.

That lady, when requested why she needed to kill herself, mentioned it was due to her husband’s abuse.

He has additionally been accused of voter fraud.

Two of Bertha’s different mugshots. She spent 5 years in San Quentin jail on a single cost of ‘mayhem’

Others who had been interviewed as a part of the police investigation mentioned they’d heard Bertha threaten her husband prior to now.

A newspaper clipping from Bertha’s 1908 trial

She informed him no less than as soon as earlier than that if he cheated on her once more she would ‘blow his head off’.

Her trial started in 1908 and was a scandal.

Formally, she was charged with ‘mayhem’ which was outlined on the time by state regulation as any ‘one that unlawfully and maliciously deprives a human being of a member of his physique or renders it ineffective, or cuts or disables the tongue, or places out a watch, or slits the tongue, nostril, ear or lip.’

Bertha was sentenced to 5 years in jail at San Quentin jail.

Lorena Bobbitt castrated her husband John in 1993 whereas he was sleeping. Her trial is proven above

Bobbitt’s severed penis is proven in held up by a health care provider at her trial

She spent them quietly then remarried – with out incident – upon launch.

She died with out ever having kids.

Lorena Bobbitt, then again, says she has to stay with the general public fascination of her crime daily.

She has repeatedly bemoaned the truth that she is blamed for castrating him however that he’s not blamed for the years of alleged rape and home abuse which she says drove her to assault him.