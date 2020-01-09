The Oscars will have no host for the second year in a row

The Academy Awards may have no host in 2020, selecting as an alternative to maintain the revised format it carried out for final yr’s present.

It marks a decisive change in path for Hollywood’s greatest awards, which for many years featured an A-list host to steer the night’s occasions akin to Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal, Ellen DeGeneres and Chris Rock.

Nevertheless, after comic Kevin Hart was pressured to drop out of 2019’s ceremony attributable to controversial tweets from his previous resurfacing, final yr was the primary time the Oscars went ahead and not using a host since 1989.

Consequently, followers and pundits have been curious to see whether or not the standard of the present can be affected, an element which can have contributed to a rise in viewership (29.6 million individuals tuned in, up from 26.5 million in 2018).

Thankfully, the format was deemed a hit by many main publications, with the absence of a bunch really serving to to make sure the present stored to its three-hour schedule.

It has now been confirmed that the Oscars will retain this format in 2020, with a submit on the Academy’s official Twitter account.

This yr’s #Oscars at a look: ✅ Stars

✅ Performances

✅ Surprises

— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January eight, 2020

This information had been anticipated for some time, as ABC Leisure president Karey Burke had expressed an intention to go host-less in 2020 whereas talking to The Hollywood Reporter final March.

“We’re having those conversations with the Academy right now. We are extremely happy with how the show went. Odds are you’ll see us repeating what we consider to be a successful formula,” she mentioned.

The nominations for this yr’s Academy Awards will likely be introduced on Monday 13th January 2020, with the total present going down on Sunday ninth February.

The frontrunners this yr embrace Joker, 1917 and As soon as Upon A Time in Hollywood, which all walked away with awards at Sunday night time’s Golden Globes.