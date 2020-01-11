The OTHER French Riviera: Who needs the Med when you can head west to the unspoiled Atlantic coast? 

From Brittany within the north to the Spanish border within the south, there are miles of charming spots to find on the Atlantic coast in France.

The ocean could also be tough, however there are many sheltered coves and bays to keep away from the swells.

We’ve trawled from prime to backside to search out ten of the most effective vacation spots, with reasonably priced locations to remain and views that solely the super-rich expertise elsewhere.

Peaceable Brittany

Vive la distinction: A seashore within the resort of Morgat on the Crozon peninsula’s rugged shoreline in Brittany

The Crozon peninsula, on western Brittany’s rugged shoreline, wraps protectively across the resort of Morgat, preserving the Atlantic swell from its mile of soft-sand Blue Flag seashore.

Initially a sardine port, the village has grown right into a vigorous seaside haven with nice swimming and watersports, all reached by a brief coastal path. Be a part of one of many small boat cruises and discover the ocean caves dotted beneath the cliffs, or rent a kayak and paddle there your self.

Good to know: The GR34 coastal path passes via Morgat, so it’s simple to stroll a manageable part. Attempt the six-mile path to Cap de la Chevre through Fort Kador.

The place to remain: Resort de la Baie is correct on the seashore. Improve for a sea view, or e book one of many residences. Doubles price from £59 (previthal.com).

Vendee Journey

Veillon seashore, pictured, is within the Vendee area and is a favorite with each households and watersports followers

Within the Vendee area simply north of La Rochelle, the swirling Payre estuary is stopped in its tracks by a protracted, curving sand dune backed by pine woods.

Select between the lagoon and the open sea at Veillon seashore. Households with young children can persist with the inlet and rock swimming pools, whereas watersports followers will benefit from the lengthy, rolling waves, browsing, bodyboarding and kayaking.

Good to know: It’s a 20-minute drive to Talmont-Saint-Hilaire, famed for its medieval fortress, Chateau de Talmont, a former dwelling of Richard the Lionheart.

The place to remain: Comply with the trail via the pines to search out Les Jardins de l’Atlantique, a contemporary three-star resort with indoor and outside swimming pools and a spa. B&B doubles price from £74 (jardins-atlantique.com).

Old school attraction

Benodet, pictured, is on Brittany’s southern coast and has a traditional seaside attraction

There’s a nice buzz about Benodet, on Brittany’s southern coast, which has a traditional seaside attraction in addition to being one of many area’s extra energetic resorts.

On the level the place the River Odet reaches the ocean, you’ll discover a large, sandy seashore backed by a pine-shaded promenade, cafe terraces and even a on line casino. While you’re not taking boat journeys alongside the river, enterprise out to the tiny Glenan islands, simply ten miles off the coast.

Good to know: Simply throughout the Odet at Sainte-Marine, Michelin-starred Villa Tri Males serves seafood dishes from an enviable location on the clifftop.

The place to remain: Reverse the seashore, Relais Thalasso has a spa with a seawater pool, sizzling tub and saunas. Doubles from £104 (relaisthalasso.com).

Romantic Biscay

One of many seashores on Ile de Noirmoutier within the Bay of Biscay. It has round 25 miles of sandy stretches squeezed into its quirky form

Linked to the mainland by a bridge, Ile de Noirmoutier, within the Bay of Biscay, has round 25 miles of seashores squeezed into its quirky form.

Probably the most pleasant is Plage des Dames, on its north-eastern aspect. It’s bookended by rocks, with a row of white seashore huts and a boardwalk that juts out into the ocean.

Good to know: Take a day journey aboard a 1916 galleon to close by Pilier Island (from £51, oabandonado.com).

The place to remain: A five-minute stroll from the seashore is Resort Restaurant Les Prateaux, a cottage set in massive gardens. Doubles from £84 (lesprateaux.com).

Stylish Ile de Re

The island of Ile de Re is accessible through a toll bridge from La Rochelle. Pictured is a store in Le Bois-Plage-en-Re on the island

Few French islands do scruffy-chic as effortlessly as Ile de Re, accessible through a toll bridge from La Rochelle.

While you’re not exploring its community of cycle paths or stopping at small oyster shacks for snacks, you’re stretching out on the southern coast seashores. A agency favorite is Le Bois-Plage. Gather picnic provides on the lined market earlier than watching the windsurfers in motion.

Good to know: Not removed from the seashore is a wine co-operative that gives free excursions and tastings all yr spherical (vigneronsiledere.com)

The place to remain: On the sting of the island’s capital, St Martin, is dreamy Le Clos Saint-Martin, with two outside swimming pools and a Clarins spa. Doubles from £179 (le-clos-saint-martin.com).

Really regal resort

Biarritz, pictured, is an easygoing, elegant city, which has been a favorite with European royalty for the reason that 19th century

Biarritz’s large browsing neighborhood provides an easygoing environment to this elegant city, a favorite with European royalty for the reason that 19th century.

If you would like a change of scene from the busy Grande Plage, discover a spot on its extra tranquil neighbour, Plage du Miramar, which follows the sandy shore in direction of the lighthouse.

Good to know: It was Napoleon’s nephew, Napoleon III, who made the resort modern, holidaying there each summer time for greater than a decade and even constructing a villa.

The place to remain: Formed like an ocean liner, five-star Resort Sofitel Biarritz Le Miramar has its personal non-public entrance to Miramar seashore. Doubles price from £135 (sofitel.accorhotels.com).

Europe’s tallest dune

Grande Dune du Pilat, pictured, is Europe’s tallest sand dune, rising about 350ft above sea degree. It may be discovered an hour west of Bordeaux

Grande Dune du Pilat, an hour west of Bordeaux in Arcachon Bay, is among the Atlantic coast’s most interesting sights — Europe’s tallest sand dune, rising about 350 ft above sea degree and surrounded by pine forests and the ocean. The views from the highest are great.

From the automobile park on the northern finish of the dune, climb the white picket stairs to the highest earlier than scrambling again to the seashore.

Good to know: For those who would favor a fowl’s-eye view, take a 15-minute tandem paraglide over the dunes with Sud-Ouest Parapente (from £51, sud-ouest-parapente.fr).

The place to remain: French designer Philippe Starck’s chichi La Co(o)rniche lodge is in an enviable spot dealing with the dune, whereas the pool overlooks the ocean. Doubles price from £330 (lacoorniche-pyla.com).

Cote d’Argent Sands

Mimizan Plage, pictured, is inside the Landes de Gascogne Regional Pure Park. It’s common with jetskiers and kitesurfers

Mimizan Plage, inside the Landes de Gascogne Regional Pure Park, kicks off the Cote d’Argent, a seemingly infinite stretch of sandy seashores which are by no means crowded.

Surfers, jetskiers and kitesurfers are of their aspect right here. Comply with the cycle paths inland to peaceable Lake Aureilhan, the place you possibly can strive paddleboarding or have some enjoyable in a Hawaiian-style canoe.

Good to know: A poet referred to as Maurice Martin named the world ‘the Pearl of the Silver Coast’ after discovering it in 1905.

The place to remain: L’Emeraude des Bois is a family-run, two-star lodge subsequent to the little Mimizan river. It affords bike rent and a treehouse which you can lease. Doubles price from £50 (emeraudedesbois.com).

Breton buzz

The Quiberon peninsula, which dangles from the Breton coast, has a wild western shoreline

Dangling from the Breton coast, the peninsula Quiberon has a big, crescent-shaped seashore, a buzzing promenade and a golf course — plus you possibly can take day journeys to the island of Belle-Ile.

For a soothing swim, persist with the principle seashore, Grande Plage, however for one thing a bit of extra bracing, discover the wilder western shoreline. Known as the Cote Sauvage, it has abandoned seashores, small coves and picturesque walks.

Good to know: Monet captured the great thing about Belle-Ile throughout a ten-week keep within the 19th century.

The place to remain: Resort La Petite Sirene has two seashores inside a couple of minutes’ stroll. Doubles price from £42, with sea-view rooms from £67 (hotel-lapetitesirene.fr).

Basque Magnificence

The fishing village of Saint-Jean-de-Luz, pictured, is within the Basque nation, simply earlier than the Spanish border

Simply earlier than the Spanish border is the fishing village of Saint-Jean-de-Luz, within the Basque nation, with a broad sandy seashore that sits snugly between the harbour arms.

It’s one of many prettiest spots on the coast, with sometimes Basque red-and-white, half-timbered homes lining the seafront and the Pyrenees looming shut.

Good to know: Louis the Nice married his first cousin, Maria Theresa, within the church of St John the Baptist within the 17th century.

The place to remain: Resort de la Plage has balcony rooms with beautiful sea views. Doubles price from £84 (hoteldelaplage.com).