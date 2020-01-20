The owner of Rosenberg’s Bagels will bring pizza and subs to Stanley Marketplace

Aurora and Stapleton can quickly rely New York-style pizza amongst their meals attracts.

The proprietor of Rosenberg’s Bagels at Stanley Market is including pizza by the slice — in addition to salads, subs and alcohol — to the enterprise’ menu by night time.

Rosenberg’s After Darkish opens someday subsequent month contained in the meals corridor.

After Rosenberg’s stops serving bagels and sandwiches within the mornings and afternoons, you’ll discover a dinner vacation spot in the identical spot. Slices, mozzarella sticks and pitchers of beer will all be on faucet.

Proprietor Joshua Pollack stated his different Denver meals companies, Well-known Authentic J’s Pizza and Lou’s Italian Specialties, have been fashionable in 5 Factors and Cole. So he’s combining them right here.

“Everyone loves pizza, and our approach to pizza is so simple: a quintessential New York slice,” he stated. “At every family-owned pizza place in Jersey, you’ll always have salads and hoagies on the menu.”

As soon as open, Rosenberg’s After Darkish will serve pizza, wine and beer till late, whereas bar hours will prolong into the daytime with bloody Marys, spritzes and extra brunch cocktails out there together with your bagel and schmear.

2501 Dallas St., 720-990-6743, 6 a.m.-Three p.m. Tuesday by Sunday for Rosenberg’s, adopted by After Darkish hours from round 5 p.m. to shut, stanleymarketplace.com

