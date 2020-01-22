The pleasure of pie

From apple to lemon meringue, pumpkin to peach, coconut cream, even rooster and beef – do we actually want a day to have fun pie?

Everyone knows a slice of good is nice any time of 12 months, however Jan. 23 is the official day, say the nice people on the American Pie Council (APC), who invite everybody to indulge on this small slice of heaven. This special occasion could also be an American initiative, however we’re fairly positive Canadians are massive followers of this scrumptious deal with.

In accordance with APC’s government director Linda Hoskins, this annual celebration dates to the mid-1970s and has been sponsored by the American Pie Council since 1986. Actually, the council is gearing up for the massive APC Nationwide Pie Championships, a three-day competition of all issues pie happening April 23 to 25 in Orlando, Fla., and seeing opponents each amateurs and professionals from throughout the U.S. and Canada face off to win in all kinds of flavour classes.

“While we know that people enjoy pies all year long, we encourage everyone on Jan. 23 to pause, pick up a fork and share their favourite pie with friends and loved ones,” says Hoskin. “Then join us in Orlando in April when we’ll pick the best of the best!”

Pies have been round for the reason that early Romans — even courting again to historic Egypt — and early pies have been made principally of meat, in response to Piecouncil.org. Pyes (pies) initially appeared in England as early because the 12th century, and pie making got here to America with the primary English settlers. They’ve developed a number of occasions since, and everybody has a favorite. Round this time of 12 months, you’ll discover such classics as apple and pumpkin the comforting go-to treats, to not point out such savoury pies as rooster, beef and even shepherd’s pie. As soon as spring and summer season comes alongside, you’ll discover such scrumptious requirements as fruit, lemon and key lime.

Nonetheless you slice it, nothing beats pie – so let’s have fun!



Beef-potato-stout pies. (Foodland Ontario)

Beef, Potato and Stout Pies

Break open the new flaky puff pastry to search out tender braised beef, potato and greens in a flavourful beer infused sauce. Courtesy of Foodlandontario.ca.

three Tbsp. (45 mL) all-purpose flour

1 tsp. (5 mL) salt

half of tsp. (2 mL) pepper

1 lb. (500 g) stewing beef, lower into 1-inch (2.5 cm) items

three Tbsp. (45 mL) vegetable oil

1 onion, coarsely chopped

2 carrots, coarsely chopped

1 potato, peeled and lower into small chunks

Four oz. (125 g) mushrooms, quartered (about 1-1/2 cups/375 mL)

1 clove garlic, minced

half of tsp. (2 mL) every dried thyme and dried rosemary leaves

2 cups (500 mL) stout beer

2 Tbsp. (30 mL) tomato paste

1 Tbsp. (15 mL) Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp. (10 mL) brown sugar

half (397 g) pkg frozen puff pastry, thawed

1 egg, frivolously crushed

In giant bowl, whisk collectively flour, salt and pepper; add beef and toss to coat. In giant deep pot or Dutch oven, warmth 1-1/2 Tbsp. (22 mL) of oil over medium-high warmth; add beef and brown. Switch to bowl. Add remaining oil to pot and prepare dinner onion for 1 minute. Add carrots, potato, mushrooms, garlic, thyme and rosemary; cut back warmth to low and prepare dinner three minutes, stirring usually.

Add beer, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce and sugar. Return beef to pot and convey to boil. Cut back warmth, cowl and simmer for 1 hour, stirring often. Take away from warmth. Spoon three/Four cup (175 mL) of beef combination into six particular person 1-cup (250 mL) ovenproof ramekin dishes. Enable stew to chill earlier than including pastry prime.

On frivolously floured floor, roll puff pastry to 1/Four-inch (5 mm) thick. Lower out 6 circles 1/2-inch (1 cm) bigger than prime of ramekin dishes. Place pastry circles on prime of every dish, pushing the surplus pastry down contained in the ramekin. Lower an x into prime of crust. Brush pastry tops with crushed egg. Place ramekins on baking sheet. Bake in 400F (200C) for 25 to 30 minutes or till golden brown.

Serves 6.

TIP: Put together pies as much as 1 day forward, cowl and refrigerate cooked pies. Reheat in 325F (160C) oven for 20 to 25 minutes or till filling is sizzling.



Shepherds Pie. (Courtesy of Peipotato.org)

Shepherd’s Pie with Floor Beef and Garlic Mashed Potatoes

A mouth-watering twist on a conventional favorite. Courtesy of Peipotato.org.

three medium Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and quartered

Four garlic cloves, peeled

1 cup (250 mL) reserved cooking liquid from potatoes

1 Tbsp. (15 mL) vegetable oil

1 lb. (454 g) floor beef or pork

three/Four cup (175 mL) peas, contemporary or frozen

three/Four cup (175 mL) corn, contemporary or frozen

half of onion, chopped

half of bigger purple pepper, chopped

half of Tbsp. (Eight mL) Worcestershire sauce

half of tsp. (2 mL) pepper sauce (non-compulsory)

2 tsp. (10 mL) dried oregano

28 oz. (796 mL) canned diced tomatoes, drained

1 tsp. (5 mL) paprika

salt/pepper to style

Preheat oven to 400F (200C). Evenly grease an Eight-inch-by-Eight-inch baking dish and put aside. Place potatoes and garlic in a pot of frivolously salted, chilly water. Deliver to a boil and simmer for 12-14 minutes or till tender. Drain cooked potatoes, reserving one cup of liquid.

Mash potatoes and garlic together with the reserved liquid. Season to style with salt and pepper. Put aside .

Warmth a big skillet over medium-high warmth. Add oil, then floor beef; prepare dinner till beef is browned. Add onions and peppers; prepare dinner till tender. Drain off fats, return skillet to warmth and add in remaining greens, sauces and spices. Simmer gently for 10 minutes. Season to style with salt and pepper.

Switch combination to baking dish and press it down. High with garlic mashed potatoes and frivolously sprinkle paprika over prime. Place baking dish in oven and bake for 30 minutes. Take away from warmth and serve instantly.

Serves 6.



Pecan Mini Butterscotch Meringue Shortbread Pies. (Courtesy of Gaylea.com)

Pecan Mini Butterscotch Meringue Shortbread Pies

Small pies are fashionable proper now; this indulgent dessert boasts a nutty, shortbread crust stuffed with a creamy butterscotch pudding and topped with fluffy meringue. Courtesy of Gaylea.com.

Shortbread crust

1 2/three cups (400mL) pecans, halves

1 2/three cups (400mL) all-purpose flour

2/three cups (150mL) unsalted butter, chilly and cubed

2/three cup (150mL) prompt dissolving sugar

half of tsp. (2mL) salt

three Tbsp. (45mL) ice water (approx)

Filling

three cups (750mL) milk

1 1/Four cup (300mL) darkish brown sugar

half of cup (125mL) cornstarch

1/Four cup (60mL) unsalted butter, chilly and cubed

2 Tbsp. (30mL) vanilla extract

Meringue

1 cup (250mL) liquid egg whites

1 tsp (5mL) cream of tartar

2/three cup (150mL) prompt dissolving sugar

Shortbread Crust: Pulse pecans in meals processor till finely floor. Add flour, sugar, butter and salt; pulse till crumbly. Drizzle ice water over combination; pulse simply till dough is moist and clumps collectively. End up and form right into a disc; divide into Eight equal parts. Press every portion of dough evenly into 5-inch (12-cm) mini pie plates or foil meat pie pans. Chill for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 375F (190C). Prepare pie shells on a baking sheet. Line every pastry shell with foil and fill with pie weights. Bake on lowest rack for 15 minutes. Rigorously take away foil and weights. Bake for 7 to eight minutes or till golden. Cool fully.

Filling: Whisk milk, sugar and cornstarch in a microwave-safe bowl. Warmth on excessive, stirring each 2 minutes for 7 to eight minutes or till sizzling and thickened. Whisk in butter and vanilla; instantly divide sizzling filling between cooled shells.

Meringue: Preheat oven to 400F (200C). Utilizing a mixer on excessive pace, beat egg whites with cream of tartar till tender peaks type. Nonetheless on excessive pace, add sugar, a spoonful at a time, beating till stiff, shiny peaks type. Divide meringue between pies, mounding onto nonetheless heat filling; unfold to fringe of crust and use again of a spoon to swirl decoratively. Bake for 7 minutes or till golden. Cool fully earlier than serving.

Makes Eight mini-pies.