The Queen arrives at church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham

The Queen appeared festive in a darkish inexperienced ensemble as she arrived at at St Mary Magdalene Church for Sunday service in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Her Majesty, 93, opted for a fur inexperienced coat and coordinating hat – and accomplished her outfit with a surprising emerald brooch.

She accessorised with a pearl necklace and matching earrings and might be seen arriving in a chauffeur-driven automotive alongside a smiling Sophie Wessex.

The monarch’s look comes simply days after husband Prince Philip, 98, was admitted to the personal King Edward VII hospital in Marylebone, central London on Friday morning for remark and remedy for a pre-existing situation.

The Queen (pictured), 93, appeared festive in a inexperienced ensemble as she arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church for Sunday service in Sandringham, Norfolk immediately

Queen Elizabeth II and Sophie, Countess of Wessex attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church because the Royals arrive in Sandringham to have fun Christmas

Forward of the monarch’s arrival to Sunday service, police might be seen utilizing anti-vehicle obstacles at a safety checkpoint.

Additionally in attendance was the Countess of Wessex’s youngsters Woman Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn.

On Friday, her husband the Duke of Edinburgh was taken 125 miles from Sandringham to the royal household’s favoured London hospital after heeding recommendation from his physician – elevating fears sick well being may stop him spending Christmas with the Queen this 12 months.

He was not blue-lighted by ambulance to the King Edward VII Hospital in Marylebone and was in a position to stroll into the constructing unaided this morning, MailOnline understands.

Philip, who splits his time between Windsor and Sandringham since retiring from royal duties in 2017, is receiving remedy for a ‘pre-existing situation’, Buckingham Palace has mentioned.

The Countess of Wessex, 54, arrives along with her youngsters Woman Louise Windsor, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 12, for a church service

James, 12, sported a navy go well with whereas his large sister, Woman Louise opted for a polka dot skirt and blue woolen coat to maintain heat within the December rain

Hey Gan Gan! Viscount Severn, the 12th-in-line to the throne greets his Grandmother, the Queen as she exits a Rolls Royce and arrives at church

The Duke is anticipated to be in hospital for just a few days ‘for remark’ – and his admission was understood to have been deliberate – however it isn’t but identified if he’ll miss Christmas Day along with his spouse, youngsters and grandchildren.

The household’s conventional Christmas Day church service will probably be held at St Mary Magdalene Church.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte may attend the service for the primary time this 12 months, in response to experiences.

Nevertheless, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will probably be absent, as an alternative opting to spend their first Christmas as dad and mom with the Duchess’s mom Doria Ragland.

Lately the Queen has been pushed by chauffeur to the church on December 25 whereas different relations stroll the quick distance from Sandringham Home to hitch her.