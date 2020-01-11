The countdown begins!

In response to studies, Queen Elizabeth II has ordered the brand new stripped-down roles of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to be decided inside the subsequent 72 hours, suggesting the Duke of Sussex might go away the UK to rejoin his spouse and son Archie in Canada by subsequent week!

Her Majesty has additionally reportedly instructed court docket officers to put down a blueprint that would doubtlessly apply to youthful generations of the royal household, together with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Wow!

As we reported, Meg and Harry’s historic announcement to step again from the monarchy and grow to be “financially independent” was stated to have thrown the household into disaster, with British taxpayers demanding to know what their “progressive” new function could be. (And, extra importantly, what they might be paying for.)

A supply informed the Telegraph that Queen Lizzie had requested officers to show this disaster into a possibility, and discover a “workable solution” to the problem. The insider dished:

“Let no one be under any illusions, the Queen is calling the shots on this. The Queen is the one making the decisions, aided by the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge who have been instructed to enact what she wants to happen. The Queen’s hand remains firmly on the tiller and the three households are working well together to try to find a solution.”

Feels like Harry’s grandmother has his and Meg’s finest curiosity in thoughts in spite of everything!

Tick, tock!