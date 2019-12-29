The Queen is joined by members of her family for a church service in Sandringham

By Jessica Inexperienced For Mailonline

The Queen introduced a splash of color to a gray day when she stepped out in a vibrant, yellow ensemble for church in Sandringham this morning.

Her Majesty, 93, was joined by Prince Charles, 71, Princess Anne, 69, in addition to her husband Sir Tim Lawrence, 64, a retired Royal Navy officer, and Prince Edward, 55, and 16-year-old Girl Louise Windsor.

Wanting an image of magnificence, the Queen donned a lemon hat with a black rim and feathers, matching it with an attention-grabbing coat in the identical shade.

Sitting subsequent to the Countess of Wessex within the again seat of a automobile, the Queen appeared in wonderful spirits as she arrived for the service at St Mary Magdalene Church, close to the royal property in Norfolk.

She accessorised together with her signature pearls and a chic brooch as she and her household made their approach to the native church.

Nonetheless on her winter break, the monarch added somewhat extra glamour to her ensemble by pairing her brilliant outfit with a vibrant pink lipstick and dainty pearl earrings.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 98, who was discharged from hospital on Christmas Eve, continues to be believed to be at Sandringham however didn’t attend church.

He had spent 4 nights on the King Edward VII Hospital in London to obtain therapy for a ‘pre-existing situation’.

Additionally absent from the service was Prince Andrew, who’s going through continued backlash over his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, in addition to his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Sir Tim Lawrence, 64, Girl Louise Windsor, Prince Edward, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne, seem in good spirits as all of them stroll in direction of the church collectively

Nevertheless, different members of the family had been available to attend the service at the moment together with the Queen’s son Prince Edward who walked alongside his daughter Girl Louise Windsor.

Forward of the pair was Prince Charles, who regarded sensible in a swimsuit and coat, alongside Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence.

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, was additionally in attendance and regarded usually stylish in a cream coat and chocolate colored hat, adorned with putting feathers.

Whereas each Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Cambridge household had attended the Christmas Day service earlier this week neither gave the impression to be current for church at the moment.

The Queen arrived on the St Mary Magdalene Church, a brief stroll from Sandringham Home, to hoards of well-wishers who had assembled in hope of catching a glimpse of the royals.

Prince Charles and Princess Anne cease to speak to well-wishers as they attend the church service at the moment in Sandringham. The siblings each regarded subtle, wearing shades of brown

Royal fanatics stand outdoors the church to attempt to catch a glimpse of the royals as they attend the Sunday service this morning close to their Norfolk property