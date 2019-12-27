The Queen sent a ‘pro-EU’ message in her Christmas Day speech, academics claim

The Queen despatched a ‘pro-EU’ message throughout her Christmas Day speech by carrying a brooch that resembles the European flag, an educational claimed.
Her Majesty, 93, addressed the nation within the pre-recorded message at Buckingham Palace, carrying a royal blue cashmere gown coupled with a sapphire brooch.
Regardless of remaining publicly impartial on politics, teachers have interpreted the outfit as bearing a placing resemblance to the EU flag – subsequently conveying the Royal’s stance on Brexit.
The brooch, which was a present from Prince Albert to Queen Victoria on the eve of their marriage ceremony in 1840, is about with 12 diamonds – mentioned to be just like the flag’s circle of stars
Dr James Anderson, an educational on the College of Studying, took to Twitter to say the Queen has expressed her ‘private views’ throughout the speech which was broadcast to eight million folks.
‘The Queen has full editorial management of the Queen’s Speech and might select whether or not or to not give one. She selected to not in 1969.
‘So deal with the speech as her private views, proper all the way down to her selection of an EU blue gown and an EU stars broach. (sic)’
Dr Geoff Jones wrote: ‘Her Majesty but once more doing what little she will to indicate her help for the European Union’
It’s not the primary time the Monarch has been accused of sending a message of help for the European Union with out her outfit decisions.
Queen Victoria’s sapphire brooch
On the eve of her marriage ceremony to Prince Albert, Queen Victoria acquired a sapphire diamond-bordered brooch.
It turned an emblem of her marriage to Prince Albert and he or she valued it so extremely that on her loss of life, she willed it to the Crown to forestall its being given on additional throughout the Royal Household.
The Queen had all her jewelry given to her by Prince Albert, together with the English-made brooch with Turkish jewels, engraved.
She even describes it in her journal entry on her marriage ceremony day on February 10 1840: ‘I wore my Turkish diamond necklace and earrings and Albert’s stunning sapphire brooch’.
The brooch survives within the assortment of HM The Queen’s jewels; it was displayed within the exhibition at The Queen’s Gallery in 2010.
Supply: Royal Central
Throughout a 2017 speech, wherein the Queen delivered her plans outlining Brexit, Her Majesty wore a royal blue ensemble, with an identical hat that includes seven flowers – every with a small spherical centre – which some imagine resemble the celebs on the blue background of the EU flag.
Social media erupted with customers claiming the Royal had worn the outfit to convey her personal views on Brexit.
And even one of many EU’s main MEPs, Man Verhofstadt, noticed the similarity – with the Belgian politician tweeting: ‘Clearly the EU nonetheless evokes some within the UK.’
The Queen used her Christmas message to increase an olive department to Meghan Markle following a 12 months of royal turmoil wherein the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry put themselves at odds with the household by claiming to have ‘single-handedly modernised the monarchy’ earlier than spending the festive interval overseas.
Her Majesty’s speech got here following a ‘bumpy’ 12 months for her household wherein Prince Andrew was sacked from royal duties over his half within the Epstein scandal, the divide between the as soon as inseparable Prince William and Harry appeared to widen, and Prince Philip spent 4 nights in hospital earlier than being discharged on Christmas Eve.
However in a touching yuletide gesture, the Queen sought to construct bridges with Meghan, who together with Harry, confronted a number of damaging PR moments, together with accusations of hypocrisy for campaigning about environmental points whereas utilizing non-public jets, and eschewing a standard Sandringham Christmas in favour of a visit to Canada.
Dozens of individuals have taken to social media to debate the Queen’s selection of hat at present – with many claiming the blue and yellow quantity carefully resembles the European flag
In her 67th annual tackle, the Queen acknowledged the difficult path her household has confronted, however welcomed the start of Prince Archie as a method to carry unity – with ‘small steps’ serving to to ‘overcome long-held variations’.
From Windsor Fort’s inexperienced drawing room, Her Majesty, 93, mentioned: ‘2 hundred years on from the start of my nice, nice grandmother, Queen Victoria, Prince Philip and I’ve been delighted to welcome our eighth nice grandchild into our household.
‘In fact, on the coronary heart of the Christmas story lies the start of a kid: a seemingly small and insignificant step ignored by many in Bethlehem.’
‘However in time, by his educating and by his instance, Jesus Christ would present the world how small steps taken in religion and in hope can overcome long-held variations and deep-seated divisions to carry concord and understanding.’
The Queen’s Christmas message 2019: Monarch talks of D-Day, local weather change and her personal ‘bumpy’ 12 months
As a baby, I by no means imagined that someday a person would stroll on the moon. But this 12 months we marked the 50th anniversary of the well-known Apollo 11 mission.
‘As these historic photos had been beamed again to Earth, thousands and thousands of us sat transfixed to our tv screens, as we watched Neil Armstrong taking a small step for man and an enormous leap for mankind – and, certainly, for womankind. It is a reminder for us all that big leaps usually begin with small steps.
‘This 12 months we marked one other vital anniversary: D-Day. On sixth June 1944, some 156,000 British, Canadian and American forces landed in northern France. It was the most important ever seabourne invasion and was delayed attributable to unhealthy climate.
‘I effectively keep in mind the look of concern on my father’s face. He knew the key D-Day plans however might after all share that burden with nobody.
‘For the 75th anniversary of that decisive battle, in a real spirit of reconciliation, those that had formally been sworn enemies got here collectively in pleasant commemorations both aspect of the Channel, placing previous variations behind them.
‘Such reconciliation seldom occurs in a single day. It takes persistence and time to rebuild belief, and progress usually comes by small steps.
‘For the reason that finish of the Second World Warfare, many charities, teams and organisations have labored to advertise peace and unity world wide, bringing collectively those that have been on opposing sides.
‘By being keen to place previous variations behind us and transfer ahead collectively, we honour the liberty and democracy as soon as gained for us at so nice a price.
‘The challenges many individuals face at present could also be completely different to these as soon as confronted by my technology, however I’ve been struck by how new generations have introduced an identical sense of objective to points equivalent to defending our surroundings and our local weather.
‘My household and I are additionally impressed by the women and men of our emergency providers and armed forces; and at Christmas we keep in mind all these on obligation at dwelling and overseas, who’re serving to these in want and preserving us and our households secure and safe.
‘2 hundred years on from the start of my nice, nice grandmother, Queen Victoria, Prince Philip and I’ve been delighted to welcome our eighth nice grandchild into our household.
‘In fact, on the coronary heart of the Christmas story lies the start of a kid: a seemingly small and insignificant step ignored by many in Bethlehem.
‘However in time, by his educating and by his instance, Jesus Christ would present the world how small steps taken in religion and in hope can overcome long-held variations and deep-seated divisions to carry concord and understanding.
‘Many people already attempt to observe in his footsteps. The trail, after all, isn’t all the time easy, and should at instances this 12 months have felt fairly bumpy, however small steps could make a world of distinction.
‘As Christmas dawned, church congregations world wide joined in singing It Got here Upon The Midnight Clear. Like many timeless carols, it speaks not simply of the approaching of Jesus Christ right into a divided world, a few years in the past, but in addition of the relevance, even at present, of the angel’s message of peace and goodwill.
‘It is a well timed reminder of what optimistic issues might be achieved when folks put aside previous variations and are available collectively within the spirit of friendship and reconciliation. And, as all of us sit up for the beginning of a brand new decade, it is value remembering that it’s usually the small steps, not the enormous leaps, that result in probably the most lasting change.
‘And so, I want you all a really completely satisfied Christmas.’
