The Queen sent a ‘pro-EU’ message in her Christmas Day speech, academics claim

The Queen despatched a ‘pro-EU’ message throughout her Christmas Day speech by carrying a brooch that resembles the European flag, an educational claimed.

Her Majesty, 93, addressed the nation within the pre-recorded message at Buckingham Palace, carrying a royal blue cashmere gown coupled with a sapphire brooch.

Regardless of remaining publicly impartial on politics, teachers have interpreted the outfit as bearing a placing resemblance to the EU flag – subsequently conveying the Royal’s stance on Brexit.

The brooch, which was a present from Prince Albert to Queen Victoria on the eve of their marriage ceremony in 1840, is about with 12 diamonds – mentioned to be just like the flag’s circle of stars

Dr James Anderson, an educational on the College of Studying, took to Twitter to say the Queen has expressed her ‘private views’ throughout the speech which was broadcast to eight million folks.

‘The Queen has full editorial management of the Queen’s Speech and might select whether or not or to not give one. She selected to not in 1969.

‘So deal with the speech as her private views, proper all the way down to her selection of an EU blue gown and an EU stars broach. (sic)’

Dr Geoff Jones wrote: ‘Her Majesty but once more doing what little she will to indicate her help for the European Union’

It’s not the primary time the Monarch has been accused of sending a message of help for the European Union with out her outfit decisions.

Queen Victoria’s sapphire brooch On the eve of her marriage ceremony to Prince Albert, Queen Victoria acquired a sapphire diamond-bordered brooch. It turned an emblem of her marriage to Prince Albert and he or she valued it so extremely that on her loss of life, she willed it to the Crown to forestall its being given on additional throughout the Royal Household. The Queen had all her jewelry given to her by Prince Albert, together with the English-made brooch with Turkish jewels, engraved. She even describes it in her journal entry on her marriage ceremony day on February 10 1840: ‘I wore my Turkish diamond necklace and earrings and Albert’s stunning sapphire brooch’. The brooch survives within the assortment of HM The Queen’s jewels; it was displayed within the exhibition at The Queen’s Gallery in 2010. Supply: Royal Central

Throughout a 2017 speech, wherein the Queen delivered her plans outlining Brexit, Her Majesty wore a royal blue ensemble, with an identical hat that includes seven flowers – every with a small spherical centre – which some imagine resemble the celebs on the blue background of the EU flag.

Social media erupted with customers claiming the Royal had worn the outfit to convey her personal views on Brexit.

And even one of many EU’s main MEPs, Man Verhofstadt, noticed the similarity – with the Belgian politician tweeting: ‘Clearly the EU nonetheless evokes some within the UK.’

The Queen used her Christmas message to increase an olive department to Meghan Markle following a 12 months of royal turmoil wherein the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry put themselves at odds with the household by claiming to have ‘single-handedly modernised the monarchy’ earlier than spending the festive interval overseas.

Her Majesty’s speech got here following a ‘bumpy’ 12 months for her household wherein Prince Andrew was sacked from royal duties over his half within the Epstein scandal, the divide between the as soon as inseparable Prince William and Harry appeared to widen, and Prince Philip spent 4 nights in hospital earlier than being discharged on Christmas Eve.

However in a touching yuletide gesture, the Queen sought to construct bridges with Meghan, who together with Harry, confronted a number of damaging PR moments, together with accusations of hypocrisy for campaigning about environmental points whereas utilizing non-public jets, and eschewing a standard Sandringham Christmas in favour of a visit to Canada.

In her 67th annual tackle, the Queen acknowledged the difficult path her household has confronted, however welcomed the start of Prince Archie as a method to carry unity – with ‘small steps’ serving to to ‘overcome long-held variations’.

From Windsor Fort’s inexperienced drawing room, Her Majesty, 93, mentioned: ‘2 hundred years on from the start of my nice, nice grandmother, Queen Victoria, Prince Philip and I’ve been delighted to welcome our eighth nice grandchild into our household.

‘In fact, on the coronary heart of the Christmas story lies the start of a kid: a seemingly small and insignificant step ignored by many in Bethlehem.’

‘However in time, by his educating and by his instance, Jesus Christ would present the world how small steps taken in religion and in hope can overcome long-held variations and deep-seated divisions to carry concord and understanding.’