The Queen Wasn’t Consulted!?! Royal Family ‘Hurt’ & ‘Disappointed’ About Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Big Decision

Mere hours in the past, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their boldest transfer but.

Whereas their alternative wasn’t completely surprising given all they’ve endured over the previous yr, fellow senior members of the royal household had been reportedly given no discover about Wednesday’s announcement.

Associated: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Future Holds ‘A Million Possibilities’

The workplace of Queen Elizabeth II hit again quickly after with a press release (beneath) of their very own, suggesting they weren’t consulted earlier than the massive unveiling, per royal reporter Richard Palmer:

“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

Shortly earlier than Meg and Harry’s huge information, @theroyalfamily social media accounts shared photographs from the couple’s go to on Tuesday to Canada Home, which was their first royal engagement after time away in the course of the holidays. If Buckingham Palace had been within the know concerning the timing, you’d assume they’d have ready a special publish or an official assertion…

It appears seemingly that may very well be the case, particularly after new stories got here in from BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond, who shared on Twitter:

“BREAKING. BBC Understands that no other member of the Royal Family was consulted before Harry and Meghan issued their personal statement tonight, the Palace is understood to be ‘disappointed’.” “BREAKING A palace source tells the BBC that senior members of the Royal family feel “hurt” by the announcement that Harry and Meghan are to withdraw from their present Royal roles. The supply confirmed that no members of the royal household had been consulted.”

It appears unlikely that we might get a devoted publish from Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s social media accounts about the fractured family, but then again everyone is proving to be a wildcard right now! We’ll simply have to attend and see…

Clearly, there’s lots up within the air proper now, so the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did their finest to area questions concerning the uncharted “working model” which they are going to be coming into this yr. Particularly discussing funds and cash strikes, the pair wrote partially:

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take great pride in their work and are committed to continuing their charitable endeavours as well as establishing new ones. In addition, they value the ability to earn a professional income, which in the current structure they are prohibited from doing.”

What do U assume went down, Perezcious royal consultants?? We wish to know what you’re considering. Share it with us (beneath) within the feedback!!

[Image via Dutch Press Photo/John Rainford/WENN.]